PFF Grades Are In From WVU’s Massive Upset Win Over Virginia

Three games in, three wins collected by the West Virginia Mountaineers. Their 38-27 win over No. 25 Virginia on Saturday night came from playing solid football in all three phases of the game (minus a shanked punt).

Pro Football Focus has submitted the game grades for every player, so here's a look at how each Mountaineer who started graded out.

Note: I included Josh Aisosa since he and Nick Krahe saw equal snaps.

OFFENSE

Players listed in bold, I have a thought on below.

QB Mike Hawkins Jr. (94.1)

RB Cam Cook (84.7)

WR DJ Epps (79.2)

WR John Neider (63.3)

TE Josh Sapp (54.9)

LT Kevin Brown (39.2)

LG Nick Krahe (54.5)

LG Josh Aisosa (54.2)

C Wes King (64.0)

RG Amare Grayson (62.7)

RT Carsten Casady (58.5)

Some notes/thoughts

QB Mike Hawkins Jr.: This is the second straight week Hawkins graded out over 90.0, giving him a season grade of 93.5. Folks, that makes him the highest-graded quarterback in the country through Week 3. He's been dynamic with the ball in his hands, accurate through the air, and has done a tremendous job of protecting the football.

LT Kevin Brown: It was a game the true freshman would like to have back, not necessarily forget, because he'll want to learn from this one. It wasn't all bad. He had some good things we'll see on tape, but Virginia definitely took advantage of his inexperience, tallying four pressures on him.

DEFENSE

DL Corey McIntyre Jr. (68.4)

DL Nate Gabriel (62.9)

DL Zeke Durham-Campbell (56.5)

EDGE Harper Holloman (57.4)

LB Ashton Woods (78.7)

LB Ben Cutter (62.9)

LB Isaiah Patterson (53.1)

CB Nick Taylor (81.2)

CB Chams Diagne (62.4)

N/S Geimere Latimer (63.2)

S Andrew Powdrell (70.2)

S Kamari Wilson (58.0)

Some notes/thoughts

LB Ashton Woods: I looked at my WVU football bingo card this morning, and Ashton Woods turning into a dawg by mid-September was not on it. One heck of a performance by him last night, building on a strong showing in Week 2. By far his best game as a Mountaineer that came against legit competition.

CB Nick Taylor: Coming into the season, the cornerback spot was a major question mark. Taylor had played the position before at App State, but played safety last year in limited action for the Mountaineers. He looked great last night. Heavily contested deep shots, didn't allow the receiver to break free and create separation, and my goodness, did he lay some nasty hits. There's a reason he's the only player on WVU's roster wearing a Guardian Cap in the game. Virginia targeted him four times, and he allowed just seven yards on two catches.