PFF Grades Are In: Struggles in the Trenches Play Key Factor in WVU's Loss to Kansas

There's no other way to put it, last night's game was an ugly one for the West Virginia Mountaineers, on both sides of the ball. The offense had its worst performance of the season, and the defense continued its season-long struggles.

Let's jump into this week's PFF grades.

OFFENSE

QB Mike Hawkins Jr. — 68.7



RB Amari Latimer — 62.4

RB Cam Cook — 51.0



WR DJ Epps — 75.4

WR John Neider — 72.0

WR TaRon Francis — 67.4

WR Cyrus Traugh — 64.3

WR Keon Hutchins — 55.8

WR Jaden Bray — 55.6

WR Amroni Weaver-Bomar — 55.1

WR Prince Strachan — 53.4



TE Josh Sapp — 54.4

TE Ryan Ward — 52.4



OL Kevin Brown — 59.3

OL Josh Aisosa — 59.2

OL Nick Krahe — 57.7

OL Wes King — 55.1

OL Carsten Casady — 53.8

OL Malik Agbo — 41.3

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The o-line, in my opinion, was the main reason for the poor product in this one. They really struggled to block things up in the run game and didn't hold up in pass protection either. Leroy Harris and David Santiago are two of the best edge rushers in the Big 12, but WVU got whipped across the entire front; it wasn't just those two getting the job done.

DEFENSE

DL Corey McIntyre Jr. — 63.5

DL Nate Gabriel — 63.0

DL Yendor Mack — 60.0

DL Will LeBlanc — 55.8

DL Zeke Durham-Campbell — 53.9

DL K.J. Henson — 43.2



EDGE Harper Holloman — 65.2

EDGE David Afogho — 58.0



LB Jasoh Hall Jr. — 82.1

LB Isaiah Patterson — 72.9

LB Ashton Woods — 64.9

LB Tyler Stolsky — 64.7

LB Miles Khatri — 63.7

LB Ben Cutter — 60.7

LB Cam Torbor — 56.5



CB Andrew Powdrell — 76.6

CB ChaMarryus Bomar — 75.4

CB Chams Diagne — 67.7

CB Keyshawn Robinson — 60.0

CB Jaire Rawlison - 60.0



N/S Maliek Hawkins — 65.5

N/S Geimere Latimer II — 57.6



S Matt Sieg — 67.4

S Kameron Reddic — 67.4

S Jacob Bradford — 65.6

S Kamari Wilson — 65.5

S Nick Taylor - 63.4

Many of these grades are probably higher than you would have expected, but that's because of what happened in the second half when the Jayhawks were playing with a comfortable lead. Much like the other side of the ball, the Mountaineers got pushed around in the trenches. It's one thing to lose that battle up front, but it's another to have that happen and consistently lose contain. Kansas' option game really had West Virginia lost from the opening snap.

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