PFF Grades for WVU Are In — Here's How Good the Offense Was & How Bad the Defense Was

The PFF grades from West Virginia's shootout loss to Texas Tech are in, and they are exactly what you would expect them to be, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

Let's break it down.

OFFENSE

QB Mike Hawkins Jr. — 88.5



RB Cam Cook — 73.3

RB Amari Latimer — 63.3

RB NaQuari Rogers — 60.0



WR TaRon Francis — 88.8

WR Prince Strachan — 79.5

WR Cyrus Traugh — 70.5

WR John Neider — 59.8

WR DJ Epps — 59.6

WR Keon Hutchins — 56.0

WR Jaden Bray — 55.3

TE Ryan Ward — 64.8

TE Cam Ball — 59.2

TE Josh Sapp — 56.2

OL Josh Aisosa — 73.9

OL Wes King — 64.9

OL Amare Grayson — 63.8

OL Kevin Brown — 62.5

OL Nick Krahe — 59.4

OL Cartsen Casady — 56.8

Hawkins was phenomenal, as usual. He was 3/3 on 20+ yard passing attempts for148 yards and a score, and 6/8 on throws that went beyond the sticks. He did his part and then some to give West Virginia a chance to win. The offensive line really struggled at times in pass protection, allowing nine pressures and two sacks. Nick Krahe in particular had a rough outing, arguably his worst as a Mountaineer since he became a starter.

DEFENSE

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Miami (FL)

Georgia

Utah

Indiana

Alabama

Kentucky

Texas

UCLA

BYU

Ole Miss

Notre Dame

Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

DL K.J. Henson — 77.1

DL Corey McIntyre Jr. — 61.8

DL Yendor Mack — 60.7

DL Zeke Durham-Campbell — 59.3

DL Nate Gabriel — 57.3

DL Taylor Brown — 50.5

DL Will LeBlanc — 43.6

EDGE David Afogho — 50.3

EDGE Harper Holloman — 48.9

LB Isaiah Patterson — 80.6

LB Tyler Stolsky — 62.5

LB Jason Hall Jr. — 55.6

LB Ashton Woods — 55.2

LB Cam Torbor — 49.0

LB Miles Khatri — 45.1

LB Ben Cutter — 36.7

CB Andrew Powdrell — 65.4

CB Nick Taylor — 58.1

CB Chams Diagne — 31.3

CB Keyshawn Robinson — 28.8

N/S Gemiere Latimer — 46.0

S Kamari Wilson — 69.5

S Kameron Reddic — 64.0

S Matt Sieg — 45.2

S JaCorey Thomas — 38.4

Aside from K.J. Henson, who had a whale of a game with four pressures and multiple big stops, including some behind the line of scrimmage, and linebacker Isaiah Patterson, there wasn't a whole lot to like from this side of the ball, of course. The secondary is an absolute mess, consistently giving up explosives in the most head-scratching ways. Not only are they out of position regularly, but they haven't shown they are capable of making a play on the ball either.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the West Virginia Mountaineers