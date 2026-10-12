PFF Grades: Prince Strachan Shows Up Big, WVU's Defense Was as Bad as it Looked

For the third straight week, the West Virginia faithful saw their week end in disappointment as the Mountaineers lost to Arizona 52-31. It was just the fourth time in program history that WVU lost a game in which they racked up 500 yards of total offense, with 300 of it coming on the ground. The defense continues to be a major problem.

Here is the full breakdown, by position, of how each Mountaineer graded out on Pro Football Focus.

OFFENSE

QB Mike Hawkins Jr. — 70.9

QB Scotty Fox Jr. — 60.0

RB Amari Latimer — 76.0

RB Cam Cook — 71.2

RB Lawrence Autry — 57.1

RB Chris Talley — 51.6

WR Prince Strachan — 77.5

WR Keon Hutchins — 64.4

WR John Neider — 61.0

WR TaRon Francis — 56.8

WR DJ Epps — 54.7

WR Cyrus Traugh — 51.6

WR Jaden Bray — 46.1

TE Ryan Ward — 51.1

FB Kayden Luke — 57.5

LT Kevin Brown — 68.8

LG Nick Krahe – 59.8

C Wes King — 64.7

RG Amare Grayson — 63.3

RT Carsten Casady — 62.8

OL Josh Aisosa — 60.0

OL Cam Griffin — 60.0

OL Malik Agbo — 60.0

Cam Cook would love to have those two fumbles back, but he still ran the ball hard and did what he normally does. The real disappointment has been the wide receivers. Prince Strachan showed up in a big way for the first time this season, but the rest of the group is failing to get separation, making Mike Hawkins Jr.'s job that much harder.

DEFENSE

DL Nate Gabriel — 73.8

DL Corey McIntyre Jr. — 69.8

DL Emerson Joy — 64.0

DL Yendor Mack — 60.1

DL Will LeBlanc — 56.0

DL K.J. Henson — 53.5

DL Zeke Durham-Campbell — 33.3

EDGE David Afogho — 73.7

EDGE Harper Holloman — 61.1

EDGE Jeremiah Johnson — 60.0

EDGE Tobi Haastrup — 47.7

LB Cam Torbor — 64.0

LB Ashton Woods — 61.6

LB Isaiah Patterson — 59.2

LB Ben Cutter – 50.8

N/S Geimere Latimer — 73.2

CB Keyshawn Robinson — 60.8

CB Chams Diagne — 58.9

CB Jason Chambers — 31.8

S Andrew Powdrell — 74.0

S Kameron Reddic — 61.6

S Kamari Wilson — 60.9

S JaCorey Thomas — 58.8

S Matt Sieg — 49.4

S Da’Mare Williams — 45.7

Just seven pressures on Noah Fifita. That's not going to get the job done. Zeke Durham-Campbell has not been as impactful as everyone had hoped through the first six games, and this one was by far his worst-graded performance of the season. The d-line is already in a bad spot depth-wise, so they can't afford to have their starters post lackluster results.

The corners were, well, as bad as what your eyes saw. Jason Chambers had one pass breakup on the day, and that was the only one a Mountaineer corner had. A ROUGH day for that group once again.