Phil Steele Drops Prediction for WVU's Crucial Matchup vs. Arizona

College football expert Phil Steele has been riding with the West Virginia Mountaineers since the preseason and despite back-to-back disappointing performances to open Big 12 Conference play, he's not ready to sell all of his stock in the Old Gold and Blue.

Phil joined us this morning, as he does every Friday on the In the Gun Podcast, to give his pick for this week's game. Arizona comes to Morgantown with a prolific passing offense, but will be without some key players. Can WVU do enough defensively to get back in the win column?

Phil's prediction for West Virginia vs. Arizona

“Anytime West Virginia steps on the field, you got to expect points right now because that defense has really been struggling. It’s struggling to stop the run, struggling to stop the pass. But on the bright side, the offense looked pretty damn good. I like what I see out of Michael Hawkins, Cam Cook. This is an offense that can run the football and put points on the board. The one matchup I’m looking at, the Arizona defense allowing just 79 yards per game against a West Virginia team that wants to run the football, so that’s going to be huge. I think these teams are close talent-wise. If you’re putting it on a neutral field, I would take Arizona. Probably by about six points. But I love the advantages West Virginia has here. You got Arizona traveling across the country to the Eastern Time Zone, playing this game at 9 o’clock in the morning. And last week, when they were taking on Cincinnati, in the first quarter I believe it was, they lost their top three receivers in the game and two of them are going to be out here. You’ve got Fifita, yes. You’ve got an offense that can hurt you, but (Tre) Spivey was by far their top guy, and he’s now out for the year. I think the injuries, the time zone, the fact that Rich Rod will probably want revenge- a lot of factors here. If they can shore up that defense even just a little bit, I like West Virginia to come out of here with the win. They are getting a field goal or 3.5 points here."

The Mountaineers and Wildcats will get the action underway beginning at 12 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on TNT.

What the full episode here