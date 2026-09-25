Phil Steele Gives His Prediction for WVU's Primetime Showdown with Oklahoma State

On Saturday night, the West Virginia Mountaineers will have the opportunity to make yet another statement here early in the season against Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Conference opener.

Everyone has started paying more attention to these two teams since the Cowboys knocked off sixth-ranked Oregon a couple of weeks ago and WVU took down No. 25 Virginia in Charlotte.

Friend of the In the Gun podcast, Phil Steele, has been high on the Mountaineers since the preseason, so nothing we've seen thus far has surprised him. Phil joined us once again earlier this morning to chat about West Virginia's showdown under the lights against Oklahoma State and who he sees coming out on top.

Phil's pick for West Virginia vs. Oklahoma State

Sep 19, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. (3) speaks to the media after defeating the Virginia Cavaliers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’ve been extremely high on West Virginia this year, and they have not disappointed me. The second half against Coastal Carolina was probably my only disappointment — they didn’t cover in that game. But they’ve pretty much played to the potential that I thought. And I thought Cam Cook looked really good last week. He had a couple, I thought, key third down runs keeping drives alive early, which really kept the game a battle. I’ve just been impressed with West Virginia all year. I think they’ve got the players on defense. I like Michael Hawkins at QB, dangerous runner/passer — the perfect fit for the Rich Rod system. Love the addition of Cam Cook. Love the addition of the offensive line coach Rick Trickett. This is a really good team. With Oklahoma State, they showed some flaws against Tulsa, then they dominated Oregon. It was a different situation. Oklahoma State was at home; Oregon had destroyed them the year before. Maybe Oregon just didn’t take that game seriously after beating them 69-3 the year before, plus it got delayed. It was a strange game. I think that West Virginia is the better team, and they’re at home, and they’re only laying two points here, so I like the Mountaineers to get this win at home, and I think the Michael Hawkins/Cam Cook combo is going to get it done.”

Last week, Phil told us he liked West Virginia getting 10.5, 11 points against Virginia and that WVU pulling off the upset wouldn't surprise him.

In addition to WVU/Oklahoma State, we asked Phil about many other big games around college football this weekend.

Watch the full episode here