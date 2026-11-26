The West Virginia Mountaineers are getting set for a massive opportunity to prove the entire nation wrong, including a chance to stun their own fans with a win over No. 2 Utah.

WVU has never, in the history of its long and storied program, defeated a Top-2-ranked team. They are 0-15 coming into this one in such games. So, is there a chance that we could witness history on Friday night?

We asked college football expert Phil Steele what he thought about it on this morning's episode of the In the Gun Podcast.

Phil's thoughts on West Virginia vs. Utah

“Yeah, there’s a chance. In fact, I like West Virginia plus the points here for a couple of reasons, but I really wish we had a 100% Michael Hawkins for this one because that makes the offense so much more dynamic than without him. But when you take a team like Utah, I can go back and over the history of these conference championship games, you take the team that’s got the clinched conference championship on deck, and here, they are coming off a big game against TCU, Arizona, BYU — they are coming off a bunch of big games. Now, you’re a massive favorite; you’ve got the conference championship on deck. You may rest a few players; you’ve got the playoff talk, you’re No. 2 in the country…you’ve got all that going on; yes, there is a chance. It happens. There’s no doubt about it. So yes, I’ll give them the outside shot. Now, my negative card here would be Devon Dampier is contending for the Heisman, and he gets to take on that West Virginia defense. And West Virginia’s defense hasn’t been as bad the last couple of weeks, but let’s face it, he can get some big numbers here and step into the Heisman race. Basically a meaningless game for Utah; they are going to make the playoffs regardless…Big 12 title game on deck, coming off some big games, flat spot, maybe rest players, I’ll give West Virginia maybe a puncher’s chance.”

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Even with the likelihood of Mike Hawkins Jr. missing this game for the Mountaineers, Phil does make a lot of great points regarding Utah and where they could be mentally for this one. Obviously, Scotty Fox is going to have to protect the football, and the defense is going to have to come up with more than a handful of stops; even then, it may not be enough.

WVU just needs to be as competitive as possible for as long as possible. If they can get to the fourth quarter with it being a one-score game, anything can happen.

Watch the full episode here

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