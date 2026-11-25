Rich Rodriguez has faced off against Morgan Scalley seven times throughout his career, six of which came when he was the head coach at Arizona. Scalley was the defensive coordinator at Utah from 2016- 25, and before that, he coached the safeties and linebackers. So, in one way or another, they are very familiar with one another.

Rich Rod's offenses have averaged 237.7 rushing yards per game against Utah, and if West Virginia wants any shot at the upset, they're likely going to have to, at the very least, hit that mark on Friday night, which will be difficult to do with Mike Hawkins Jr. considered as "doubtful."

“Ton of respect for Rich Rodriguez," Scalley said. "It seems like going up against that guy, I’ve always had headaches just because he’s so efficient and they do such a great job with the speed at which they perform. It makes it very difficult to prepare for. They’re obviously very efficient on the offensive side of the ball. 21st in the country in scoring offense — they’re scoring nearly 35 points per game. 13th in the country in total offense, sixth in the country in rushing, and they’ve got two individuals in the top 20 in rushing yards. Their quarterback is incredible, Michael Hawkins Jr., and they’ve got Cam Cook, who I think is one of the best backs that we have in the conference. Both those guys are playing really good football. They’re 21st in the country also in passing efficiency. Not only are they running the ball effectively and efficiently, they’re also throwing the ball efficiently.”

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

What is it that makes this offense such a headache for Scalley and others, for that matter?

“The speed at which they go…their tempo," he said. "You got to get lined up; you got to get ready. They are the best in the Big 12, in my opinion, of stressing you with pace. They’re also very good athletes. Both are shifty. Cook, for his size, how physical he is…he runs downhill; he’s patient. He’s everything a good back is. He can catch the ball; he can run the rock; he’s patient by his blocks, good vision, good contact, courage.”

Rodriguez won his first four games against Utah, but has lost three straight, including last year's game in Morgantown. What better way to get back in the win column against them and to become bowl-eligible than to do it when no one expects you to.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the West Virginia Mountaineers