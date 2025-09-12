Phil Steele Reveals His Prediction for West Virginia vs. Pitt
The Backyard Brawl is here and for the final time until 2029.
Each Friday on the In the Gun podcast, college football expert Phil Steele joins the show to discuss some of the best matchups in the top 25, the Big 12, and, of course, his thoughts on that week's WVU game.
Like most, Phil was a little surprised by what took place in Athens last week, and because of the known commodities Pitt has mixed with WVU's struggles and injuries, he's leaning toward the Panthers in this one.
“I do think Pitt is the better team. They’re the more experienced team. They’re not a completely rebuilt team like West Virginia is. And remember last year for Pitt, in the first seven games of the season, when (Eli) Holstein was healthy, they were 7-0. Then Holstein got injured and played very little the final six games. He had a 0:2 ratio his final six games, and that’s when Pitt went 0-6. Well, Holstein is back. Desmond Reid is back. These guys know the rivalry. All of these new players for West Virginia, you wonder how well they know this rivalry. And as you mentioned, (Jahiem) White being out, (Jaden) Bray being out, Pitt can have a very aggressive defense. They’ve allowed 213 yards per game so far this year. I’d usually like to go with the rivalry dog, but I’m going to lean a little bit with Pitt this week, especially if the number is under seven.”
Pitt took care of business against inferior competition in their first two games of the season, beating Duquesne and Central Michigan. It's been 18 years since the Panthers last won in Morgantown, and Rich Rodriguez will do whatever it takes to keep that drought going.
