Phil Steele Still Believes in West Virginia Finishing the Season Strong
When the West Virginia Mountaineers take the field this Saturday, it will be the last time they run out in front of the home fans in 2024, and for some, it will be the final time doing so in their respective careers.
Not only is Senior Day a game you always want to win, but this year's game is especially important because a victory gets the Mountaineers to a bowl game.
UCF enters this week's contest, having dropped six of their last seven but have played much better over the last couple of weeks since turning the offense over to freshman quarterback Dylan Rizk. They took Arizona to the woodshed, winning 56-12, and then followed that up with an impressive performance on the road, giving Arizona State a scare.
As we do each Friday on the In the Gun podcast, I asked college football expert Phil Steele for his thoughts on the West Virginia game.
Phil's initial thoughts on the game
“I’ve got to say, I’m a little disappointed. I picked West Virginia last week and they let me down against Baylor, so a little disappointed there. But I do like West Virginia here this week against UCF. I think when you look at UCF, they’re a team that came into the season with sky-high expectations. They were thinking Big 12 title, they were thinking a lot of things. They’ve even had a few players hit the portal after four games.
UCF dealing with some things
"You wonder about their frame of mind now limping in here at 4-6. You wonder about the Florida guys and how they’re going to deal with the weather. The weather is not going to be horrendous. It’s not like you’re talking 15 degrees with a blizzard condition, but to UCF it might be like that. West Virginia guys no big deal. The weather factor is good.
Why Phil likes West Virginia this week
"I do like the rush defense. They did give up 183 yards last week, but Baylor’s offense is really humming right now. I think it’s a must-win for West Virginia. You’re at five wins right now. Lose this home game, and you’re going to Texas Tech, and things don’t look good. I think West Virginia can really turn their season around. I like the fact that Garrett Greene was back in the lineup last week. You’ve got to think with the rust off now a little bit, you’re going to see an even better Garrett Greene.
"I like West Virginia, and frankly, I’m surprised they’re a home underdog in this. I thought they’d be a slight favorite. The two teams look even to me, but West Virginia should be favored at home.”
The Mountaineers and Knights are set to kick things off at 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPNU.
