Pitt Delivers Comeback Win in the Backyard Brawl
Pittsburgh – The Pitt Panthers (3-0) scored two unanswered touchdowns in the final five minutes of the game to defeat the West Virginia Mountaineers (1-2) 38-34 in the 107th edition of the Backyard Brawl.
West Virginia won the field position battle after trading punts with the Panthers and set up the game’s first touchdown of the evening. On second and four, West Virginia University quarterback Garrett Greene found Rodney Gallagher for 33 yards to the Pitt 16-yard line. Three plays later Greene hit running back CJ Donaldson out of the backfield for the eight-yard touchdown pass and the 7-0 lead.
The Panthers looked poised to tie the game on the following possession after Eli Holstein hit Kenny Johnson down the sideline for the 42-yard completion to the WVU 16-yard line, but the Mountaineer defense bowed up and held Pitt to a 31-yard field goal.
Pitt took the lead on its ensuing possession. Facing a second and 17, West Virginia safety Anthony Wilson tipped the pass, and the ball landed in the hands of Kenny Johnson for a 21-yard gain. Holstein continued to find open receivers down field, hitting Konata Mumpfield for 13 yards, Reid for 21 and Reid again for an eight-yard touchdown pass to take a 10-7 lead.
West Virginia responded with an eight-play 75-yard touchdown drive. Tight end Kole Taylor carried the load with a pair of receptions for 32 yards, and running back Jahiem White found the edge and darted into the endzone for a 14-10 lead at the 11:54 mark of the second quarter.
Pitt regained the lead on the following drive. The Mountaineer defense had the Panthers defense behind the sticks, but two defensive holding penalties continued the drive, and the Panthers eventually put the ball in the endzone with Eli Holstein tossing his second touchdown pass to Reid on the day for a 17-14 advantage.
The Panthers got the ball back and on a fourth and one at midfield, the Mountaineer defense stuffed a quick shovel pass to Kenny Johnson for a loss of a yard.
The Mountaineers took over at the Pitt 48-yard line but could only get to the Pitt 26 and settled for a 44-yard field goal from Michael Hayes to tie the game at 17 heading into the half.
The West Virginia defense opened the second half holding Pitt to a three and out.
The Pitt defense held stout at midfield on the Mountaineers first possession of the second half, but WVU punter Oliver Straw found an opening an tucked it for a 12-yard gain and a first down.
Then, on second and six Garrett Greene connected with Hudson Clement for a 51-yard touchdown but was called back for a hold, killing the drive.
The Pitt special teams got its redemption on Straw, blocking the punt and returning it for a touchdown to give the Panthers a 24-17 lead.
The West Virginia offense responded with a seven-play 81-yard touchdown drive. Garrett Greene hit Jaden Bray down the sideline for a 44-yard pass and catch to put the ball into Pitt territory. Grene scrambled for 15 yards and Preston Fox took the tunnel screen up field for 12 yards and CJ Donaldson punched it from four yards to tie the game at 24.
West Virginia defensive linemen TJ Jackson and Hammond Russell IV both grabbed a sack to kill the Pitt drive and after a 13-yard punt return from Preston Fox, the Mountaineer offense began its drive at its own 47.
The Mountaineer offense steadily moved the ball and picked up a fourth and five on a Greene and Traylan Ray connection but would be stopped at the five yard line and settled for a 23-yard Michael Hayes Field Goal.
The West Virginia defense held Pitt to a three and out and the Mountaineer offense took over over at its own 32 with 9:49 left in the game.
West Virginia methodically moved the ball down the field and converted a fourth and four with another seven-yard completion to Traylon Ray and capped off the 68-yard drive with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Justin Robinson for a 34-24 lead with 4:55 left to play.
Pitt quickly responded with a five-play 75-yard drive, highlighted by a 40-yard touchdown grab by Daejon Reynolds to get the Panthers within three, 34-31.
After a three and out by the West Virginia offense, the Pitt offense started its drive at its own 23 with 1:59 remaining.
Holstein hit tight end Gavin Bartholomew for 17 yards and then Konata Mumpfield for 23 yards before scrambling 17 yards to the WVU 13-yard line and Derrick Davis Jr. runs it from a yard out for the 38-34 lead and the win.