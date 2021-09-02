Players to Watch: Maryland Defense

Gameday is officially two days away and to get a closer look at the Maryland Terrapins, I brought in former SI Maryland publisher Ahmed Ghafir, who now covers the Terps for Inside the Black & Gold.

Earlier, Ahmed gave us some insight on the offensive playmakers. Now, he gives us a few names to watch on the defensive side of the ball for the Terps.

S Nick Cross

The time is now for safety Nick Cross as he’s developed into a full-time starter since midway through his freshman year and in the secondary, Cross is viewed as a leader.

CB Tarheeb Still

Cornerback Tarheeb Still started in all four games he was made available in last fall before being named a freshman All-American by The Athletic and will step into an impact role once more this fall.

LB Ruben Hyppolite

Maryland returns all three starters along the defensive line in Sam Okuayinonu, Ami Finau, and Mosiah Nasili-Kite, but keep an eye on MIKE linebacker Ruben Hyppolite. The former Florida four-star has been tabbed as a heat-seeking missile with good play recognition emphasized by his quickness to fill the gap. He’s young, but Hyppolite might be the most talented linebacker that Maryland has entering the season.

