Quick Hits: Position Battles, Anticipated Return, Robinson's Status + More
West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez met with the media on Tuesday afternoon for his first in-season press conference. He discussed the matchup with Robert Morris, Jimmori Robinson's status, game prep, and more.
As always, here are the most notable quotes from today's presser.
Opening statement
Finally got game week here. I know the players are excited to get to put on the uniform. It should be a great day. Expecting a good crowd, and I think there's a lot of guys anxious to prove themselves. Should be fun on Saturday.
Jimmori Robinson's status
"We're still waiting on him. We have our general counsel that's working with the NCAA and the Big 12, and our compliance department to make sure that we're interpreting the judge's order correctly. Obviously, the order was favorable to those guys being able to play, but we're still in the middle of discussing that. Jimmori has not practiced, but the other three are practicing."
Thoughts on the four players who are now eligible
"They're all good players. When we were talking to them and trying to get them to come to West Virginia, we all thought they were all older guys and thought they had an opportunity to help us in certain positions."
Preparing for Robert Morris
"There's so many unknowns, in particular if you've got 79 new players like we do. They have three new coordinators, so they could be something totally new, too. You can anticipate the schemes and something like that. But who's doing it, it's a little guesswork on both ends."
How much helps rotate guys into the game
"It's more on the assistants, but there are certain packages or certain plays we want certain guys in the game. We don't want to sub just to sub. They have to earn that spot, and if we're in some momentum, you don't want to take guys out just to take them out. We've been real purposeful offensively about how we're subbing and when we're subbing."
If he'll allow himself an emotional moment before the game
"Yeah, it'll be a little surreal like it was for the opening press conference. I don't want it to be about me or new coaches or whatever. I want it to be about West Virginia. But I'm grateful for the opportunity to be back here. I'm grateful for all the people on the staff. The fans, I mean, they've been unreal. It's been phenomenal to be back and have everybody's support for the program and for what we're trying to build here. But once we get on the field — did we win the toss? Where are we starting with and going from there?"
Position battles
"When we release a depth chart and you see a lot of or's — like this guy OR this guy — it's not like a strategic plan to not let them know who's starting. It's truly OR. It's him OR him OR him OR him OR him. That's the other side of having so many new players and a limited amount of time. You don't know until you start playing games."
