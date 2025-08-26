Rich Rodriguez Just Dropped a Stunner About Freshman QB Scotty Fox
Much of the focus this weekend and moving forward this season will be on Nicco Marchiol, Jaylen Henderson, and perhaps Max Brown — the three veteran quarterbacks on the West Virginia roster. But Rich Rodriguez has made it very clear that all five quarterbacks could see the field at some point this season.
One of the things that jumped out at me during his coach's show on Monday night was the following quote when asked about one of the youngsters, Scotty Fox Jr.
“Scotty’s got one of the quickest releases of any quarterback I’ve ever had. He’s got a great release, great size, can run, and has really been impressive.”
Quickest release of any QB he's ever had? Sheesh.
That's pretty impressive considering the history of QBs he's coached throughout his career — Rasheed Marshall, Pat White, Denard Robinson, Matt Scott, Anu Solomon, Khalil Tate, Matt Corral, John Rhys Plumlee, Tyler Huff — just to name a few. Of course, some of those guys were more known for their running ability, but still, it's quite the praise.
This doesn't mean Fox is automatically viewed as the face of the future for WVU, though. There's a lot more that goes into being a successful quarterback than just having a quick release. If it all comes together for him, however, that quick release will be huge for this offense, considering how fast they like to get the ball out.
Earlier this camp, QBs coach Rhett Rodriguez echoed similar sentiments, saying sometimes he may operate a little too fast. You'd much rather have that from a young quarterback than one who just stands there and holds the ball forever in the pocket.
He's done a really good job of learning the system and processing things quickly, which is why he has continued to earn reps throughout all of August. He may not have a major role in 2025, but he's one you'll want to keep a close eye on.
Fox's high school stats by year - passing | rushing
Freshman: 30/56 (53.6%) 550 yards, 6 TD, 2 INT | 16 carries, -20 yards, 0 TD
Sophomore: 162/269 (60.2%) 1,985 yards, 24 TD, 10 INT | 22 carries, 14 yards, 1 TD
Junior: 162/276 (58.7%) 2,275 yards, 22 TD, 12 INT | 75 carries, 271 yards, 11 TD
Senior: 183/285 (64.2%) 2,759 yards, 33 TD, 8 INT | 61 carries, 329 yards, 7 TD
