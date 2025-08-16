Getting Closer to Finding QB1? Rich Rodriguez Has a Good Idea Where the Battle is
The Mountaineers just wrapped up their second live scrimmage of fall camp, and as expected, very few details were divulged in regards to individual performances, including the quarterbacks.
The one thing we do know? West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez has a pretty good read on the situation and is watching closely to see if one player takes firm control of the battle.
“If you had a guy clearly separate and you’re like, ‘He’s it!’ I would maybe know that myself, but I wouldn’t…there’s no reason for me to say that. And there’s really no reason for me to really include anybody else in that other than Rhett. It may happen, it may not happen. In my mind, I would kind of think I know where we’re at, but we’ll watch today’s practice, and I’m really going to have to evaluate all week what our true order is because again, you can only play one at a time. I have an idea where they’re at right now, and I’m seeing if somebody will separate in the next six, seven days.”
Rodriguez has already made it very clear to the media that he is not going to make a formal announcement of who the starting quarterback is going to be. If you want to know who that guy is going to be, you'll have to tune into West Virginia's season opener on August 30th against Robert Morris. If you're there in person, you may be able to figure it out a little sooner when the team runs through some plays in pregame warmups. Then again, Rodriguez could have his top two guys taking pregame reps with the ones.
Here in the coming days, though, Rodriguez will have to start trimming down the number of reps each QB takes so that the starter can be prepared for the opener. As a matter of fact, he plans to do that with every position group once he attempts to formulate his two-deep.
“By next Wednesday, when school starts, you can’t get 50-60 on offense and defense ready to play a game. That’s just too many people. You only have so many hours a day. By next Wednesday or Thursday, we’re going to start having ‘scout teams,’ and I’ll explain that to the team and the importance of being in that role, and just because you start on the scout team, doesn’t mean you’ll be there all year. It might just be the first week or two.”
