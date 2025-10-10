What the Next Four Years of WVU Football Should Look Like Under Rich Rodriguez
What does the future of West Virginia football look like? What is acceptable? Today, I laid out a timeline for national relevance and what each year should look like at a bare minimum.
Finishing Out 2025: 2-4 or 3-3
Winning three and losing three will have West Virginia one short of a bowl game, but if we're being honest, 4+ wins with this team and this schedule seems a bit wild. Heck, even 3-3 might be a tad too far. Winning at UCF and at home against Colorado has to happen. Those are very winnable games, and if you're able to steal one at Houston or somehow stun Arizona State, you'll feel really good about where things are headed. There's zero wiggle room here. Beating UCF and Colorado has to happen for them to go 3-3 or better.
2026: 6-6 or 7-5
What? Hovering around .500? How is this a step in the right direction? How is this acceptable? R-E-L-A-X. I'll explain. The defense is set to lose all 11 starters plus a handful of key backups due to graduation. The offense needs a ton of TLC this offseason, specifically along the offensive line, but also at receiver. The odds of a coaching staff fixing all of its problems in one offseason are slim. With so many holes on defense and heavy concentration along the offensive line, WVU won't be able to pay big dollars for a number of players. They probably can for two or three, but they still have to spread that money out for one more offseason. Playing competitively and reaching a bowl game is a massive step in the right direction. It may not feel like it because of the record, but just look at how bad things are right now.
2027: 8-4
This is the "turn the corner year" for me. This is where this staff has to start producing positive results and get over the hump. Three years of average or below-average football would not sit well with the fan base. At this point, Rich Rod will have a few high school recruiting classes in the program, two of which have spent more than a year developing. This will allow WVU to cast a much smaller net in the transfer portal and aim higher. Win the games you're supposed to and maybe find a way to spring an upset.
2028: Contend for Big 12 Title/CFP
To outsiders, this seems unrealistic, but it's not all that far-fetched. The Big 12 is wide-open seemingly every year, and at this point in the Rich Rod 2.0 era, things should be humming. If Zac Alley is still in place, they'll have a top-notch defense to complement an explosive offensive attack. If this isn't the expectation by year four, then Rodriguez's seat might be a tad warm.
