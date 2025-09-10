Predicting the Spread and Over/Under for West Virginia vs. Pitt
We're halfway through the week, which means the Backyard Brawl is just around the corner. West Virginia is not only looking to bounce back from last week's disappointing loss to Ohio, but for those returning from last year's team, it's a shot at revenge, and for Rich Rodriguez, it's a shot at redemption.
Below are my predictions for the spread and over/under for this week's game, with odds listed from FanDuel Sportsbook.
Spread: Pitt -7.5
Prediction: West Virginia covers.
I know. West Virginia is in a bad place right now with no true answer at quarterback, a subpar offensive line, and injuries to a pair of key players in running back Jahiem White and wide receiver Jaden Bray. Given all of that, I still believe the Mountaineers are going to put up a fight and make this a really interesting game in the fourth quarter. Will they win? I don't know. I'm still back-and-forth on that and will reveal my prediction tomorrow, along with my staff. But over a touchdown? At home? Yeah, I like WVU's chances in that regard.
Total: 58.5
Prediction: Under.
Although the competition hasn't been the stiffest, it's still impressive to think the new West Virginia defensive coordinator Zac Alley hasn't allowed a single point in the second half in this young season. I don't see that happening this week, but he'll craft together a solid game plan to limit Pitt's offense and, once again, give the offense a chance.
Pitt's defensive front isn't big, but boy, they are extremely athletic. With what WVU's o-line showed last week, particularly in the run game, that's a nightmare of a matchup for offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. This is going to be a low-scoring game, and for West Virginia, it has to be.
Note: Our predictions are not to be taken as gambling advice. These predictions are simply to give an opinion on what we think will happen in this week's game.
