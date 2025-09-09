Mountaineers Now

WVU Releases Depth Chart for Pitt Game with Changes at RB and WR After Injuries

A look at this week's updated WVU two-deep.

Schuyler Callihan

Tuesday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers released this week's depth chart for the game against the Pitt Panthers.

Due to the injuries of running back Jahiem White and wide receiver Jaden Bray, there are some changes this week at those two spots. Aside from that, everything appears to be the same as it was through the first two weeks of the season.

OFFENSE

QB: Nicco Marchiol OR Jaylen Henderson OR Max Brown OR Scotty For Jr. OR Khalil Wilkins

RB: Clay Ash OR Cyncir Bowers OR Diore Hubbard

WR (X): Cam Vaughn, Justin Smith-Brown OR Jeff Weimer

WR (Z): Preston Fox, Cyrus Traugh OR Jordan McCants

WR (Y): Rodney Gallagher III OR Oran Singleton Jr. OR Jarod Bowie

TE: Grayson Barnes OR Jacob Barrick

LT: Nick Krahe, Mickel Clay

LG: Walter Young Bear, Donovan Haslem

C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee

RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Josh Aisosa

RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford, Malik Agbo

DEFENSE

DE: Eddie Kelly Jr., Devin Grant

DT: Edward Vesterinen, Asani Redwood

NG: Hammond Russell IV, Nate Gabriel

BAN: Braden Siders, Curtis Jones

MIKE: Reid Carrico, Ben Bogle OR Ashton Woods

WILL: Chase Wilson, Ben Cutter

N/S: Fred Perry, Chris Fileppo

CB: Michael Coats Jr., Jordan Scruggs

FS: Israel Boyce, Kekoura Tarnue OR Derek Carter

BS: Darrian Lewis, Justin Harrington OR Jordan Walker

CB: Jason Chambers, Devonte Golden-Nelson

SPECIAL TEAMS

K: Kade Hensley, Ethan Head

KO: Ethan Head, Nate Flower

H: Oliver Straw, RJ Kocan

P: Oliver Straw, Aidan Stire

LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller

KOR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie

PR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie

My two cents:

I do find it interesting that Diore Hubbard, who hasn't played yet this season, is the last running back listed rather than Tye Edwards, who does have a few snaps under his belt. Ultimately, I don't think it will matter because both will play, but perhaps we will finally get a good, long look at Hubbard. Clay Ash is the first player listed, but I expect Cyncir Bowers to handle much of the workload.

