WVU Releases Depth Chart for Pitt Game with Changes at RB and WR After Injuries
Tuesday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers released this week's depth chart for the game against the Pitt Panthers.
Due to the injuries of running back Jahiem White and wide receiver Jaden Bray, there are some changes this week at those two spots. Aside from that, everything appears to be the same as it was through the first two weeks of the season.
OFFENSE
QB: Nicco Marchiol OR Jaylen Henderson OR Max Brown OR Scotty For Jr. OR Khalil Wilkins
RB: Clay Ash OR Cyncir Bowers OR Diore Hubbard
WR (X): Cam Vaughn, Justin Smith-Brown OR Jeff Weimer
WR (Z): Preston Fox, Cyrus Traugh OR Jordan McCants
WR (Y): Rodney Gallagher III OR Oran Singleton Jr. OR Jarod Bowie
TE: Grayson Barnes OR Jacob Barrick
LT: Nick Krahe, Mickel Clay
LG: Walter Young Bear, Donovan Haslem
C: Landen Livingston, Carson Lee
RG: Kimo Makane'ole, Josh Aisosa
RT: Ty'Kieast Crawford, Malik Agbo
DEFENSE
DE: Eddie Kelly Jr., Devin Grant
DT: Edward Vesterinen, Asani Redwood
NG: Hammond Russell IV, Nate Gabriel
BAN: Braden Siders, Curtis Jones
MIKE: Reid Carrico, Ben Bogle OR Ashton Woods
WILL: Chase Wilson, Ben Cutter
N/S: Fred Perry, Chris Fileppo
CB: Michael Coats Jr., Jordan Scruggs
FS: Israel Boyce, Kekoura Tarnue OR Derek Carter
BS: Darrian Lewis, Justin Harrington OR Jordan Walker
CB: Jason Chambers, Devonte Golden-Nelson
SPECIAL TEAMS
K: Kade Hensley, Ethan Head
KO: Ethan Head, Nate Flower
H: Oliver Straw, RJ Kocan
P: Oliver Straw, Aidan Stire
LS: Macguire Moss, Kaden Seller
KOR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie
PR: Preston Fox, Jarod Bowie
My two cents:
I do find it interesting that Diore Hubbard, who hasn't played yet this season, is the last running back listed rather than Tye Edwards, who does have a few snaps under his belt. Ultimately, I don't think it will matter because both will play, but perhaps we will finally get a good, long look at Hubbard. Clay Ash is the first player listed, but I expect Cyncir Bowers to handle much of the workload.
