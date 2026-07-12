Predicting WVU's Team Leaders in Every Major Statistical Category

With so many new faces on the West Virginia football roster, it's going to take a few weeks for the casual fan to learn the top playmakers for the Mountaineers. This one is for you, but also for those stat geeks like myself who are curious as to who the top players could be in every category.

My prediction for the team leader in every major offensive and defensive stat...

OFFENSE

Passing yards and TDs: Mike Hawkins Jr.

This one is pretty obvious. There won't be a back-and-forth between him and Scotty Fox Jr., nor will five QBs play, assuming Hawkins stays healthy. This is his show.

Rushing yards & TDs: Cam Cook

Another one of going out on a limb here, right? I think it's pretty safe to assume that the nation's leading rusher from 2025 will be the lead back for the Mountaineers in 2026. At some point in the next few weeks, I'll do some stat projections, but I'll give you a hint here with Cook...I think it's entirely possible he gets in the neighborhood of his 1,659 mark he set a year ago.

Receptions: Jaden Bray

Bray is super reliable. Mountaineer fans just don't know it yet because he hasn't been able to stay on the field. In got to have it situations, I think you'll see Hawkins look for No. 5 more often than not. There is an incredible amount of trust that has been built between those two over the last six or so months.

Receiving yards: DJ Epps

This is the Mountaineers' most explosive player at receiver, so it only makes sense to expect him to lead the team in this category. He can turn a four-yard throw into a 50-yard gain within the blink of an eye.

Touchdown receptions: Prince Strachan

Three different receivers leading a stat category? Yep. Strachan's big frame is going to be super appealing to Rich Rod in red-zone opportunities. He is going to want to throw him the ball in those situations as much as possible. A dark horse candidate for this stat? Tight end Cam Ball. Another big body who is making a serious push for more playing time.

DEFENSE

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Tackles: Geimere Latimer

The last time Latimer was in Alley's defense, he was the team's ninth-leading tackler at Jax State as a corner. The team leader that year? Nickel/Sam Fred Perry. The team's leading tackler last year for WVU? Fred Perry. There's something about that position in Alley's defense that leads to a bunch of opportunities to make plays. Latimer is one of West Virginia's best defenders, so I'll go with him instead of the usual pick of a linebacker.

Tackles for loss: Zeke Durham-Campebell

I nearly went with KJ Henson here, but Durham-Campbell is going to be the biggest headache for opposing offensive linemen. He will consistently get in the backfield, whether he makes the play or not, and when you're there as often as he is, you have a good chance of being the team's leader in TFLs.

Pressures: Harper Holloman

This one was a no-brainer for me. Holloman had 48 pressures at Western Kentucky last season, which would have led the Mountaineers' defense by a wide margin. The jump to the Big 12 won't be something he can't handle. He'll finish somewhere in the mid-30s in this category and have more success in actually bringing the quarterback down to the ground.

Sacks: Zeke Durham-Campbell

Durham-Campbell had 5.5 sacks last year at Coastal Carolina, and I have a feeling he's going to get out to a red-hot start in this category. He'll face his former team in Week 1, and I'll call it right now...that will be a multi-sack game for him. He'll have some opportunities in Week 2 against UT Martin, and then a couple of weeks later, he'll have a ton of chances with how much Oklahoma State will drop back to throw. I'm big on Durham-Campbell's potential and think he can reach 7.5-8 sacks.

Interceptions: Geimere Latimer

Latimer is going to be this year's version of Fred Perry, but better. He's going to play more controlled and won't struggle nearly as much in pass coverage. Great speed and instincts lead me to pick him as the Mountaineers' top interceptor.

Passes defended: Chams Diagne

The length Diagne has will allow him to have success against any receiver he lines up against. The coverage skill is still being developed, and I think you're going to see opposing offenses challenge him early on, but he'll make the play more often than not.