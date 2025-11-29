The Seven WVU Seniors Who Could Have Another Year of Eligibility Left
Today, West Virginia said goodbye to roughly 40 seniors, many of whom likely played the last game of their football careers. There are a half a dozen or so senior Mountaineers who could receive one more year of eligibility. Emphasis on the word "could." This is the NCAA we're talking about.
Below, I have listed all seven of them, along with their timeline in college.
WR Jarod Bowie
2021 (spring): West Virginia Wesleyan, 1 game
2021 (fall): West Virginia Wesleyan, 4 games, suffered a season-ending injury
2022: Concord, 11 games
2023: Jacksonville State, 3 games
2024: Jacksonville State, 14 games
2025: West Virginia, 10 games
Because of COVID, the Mountain East Conference moved its 2020 fall sports to the spring of 2021 with a reduced schedule. How the NCAA views that is beyond me. Does that count as a COVID year? If not, Bowie should be eligible for a medical waiver, given that he missed the majority of the 2021 fall season with an injury.
WR Jaden Bray
2021: Oklahoma State, 12 games
2022: Oklahoma State, 3 games (redshirted)
2023: Oklahoma State, 10 games
2024: West Virginia, 5 games
2025: West Virginia, 2 games
Bray took a regular redshirt at Oklahoma State in 2023, and while he suffered a season-ending injury last year, he was beyond the four-game mark to get a medical redshirt for that season. His injury this season occurred in Week 2, so he should be able to get this year back.
TE Grayson Barnes
2021: American River C.C., 10 games
2022: American River C.C., 11 games
2023: Northern Illinois, 13 games
2024: Northern Illinois, 13 games
2025: West Virginia, 12 games
Now we start getting into the junior college guys. Barnes spent two years at the JUCO level, and with the NCAA granting an additional year of eligibility to other JUCO players, such as Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia. That rule, however, was just for the 2025-26 athletic calendar. The NCAA will need to pass that rule next year as well for Barnes and the remaining players listed below.
TE Greg Genross
2021: ASA New York (JUCO), redshirted
2022: Dodge City C.C., 8 games
2023: Dodge City C.C., 9 games
2024: West Virginia, 0 games
2025: West Virginia, 7 games
CB Jordan Scruggs
2021: Washburn, redshirted
2022: Central Missouri, 11 games
2023: Hutchinson C.C., 11 games
2024: South Alabama, 12 games
2025: West Virginia, 12 games
CB Tyrence Crutcher
2022: Dodge City C.C., 8 games
2023: Dodge City C.C., 11 games
2024: West Florida, 10 games
2025: West Virginia, 6 games
S William Davis
2020: Virginia Union, 0 games (COVID year)
2021: Virginia Union, redshirted
2022: Virginia Union, 10 games
2023: Virginia Union, 12 games
2024: Virginia Union, 14 games
2025: West Virginia, 1 game
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Ross Hodge Breaks Down Why Sadler, Dioum, and Whitty Can Make Instant Impact at WVU
West Virginia is Making a Late Push for Highly Coveted Cal Commit
WVU Earns Huge Bump as Ross Hodge Secures One of the Nation's Top Recruiting Classes
West Virginia Adds Commitment From Top JUCO RB Martavious Boswell
Can WVU Pull Off a Stunner Against Texas Tech? Crazier Things Have Happened in Morgantown