Projecting the WVU Starting Offensive Line

Previewing what the starting combination might look like up front for the Mountaineers in 2021.

West Virginia's offensive line was a mess when Neal Brown first arrived in 2019. The unit took a massive step in the right direction last season especially in the running game as they ushered Leddie Brown to 1,010 yards - 14th most by a single running back in the country.

This upcoming season, the starting unit will have a combination of young, talented linemen along with a few veterans mixed in, including Virginia Tech transfer, Doug Nester.

So who exactly will be starting on the offensive line in 2021? Here's our way-too-early prediction:

LT - Brandon Yates

Starting at left tackle in the Big 12 as a redshirt freshman is not an easy task and Yates found that to be true. There were several games where he just looked like a young freshman that was getting his feet wet and then there were some moments that made you think 'wow, this kid can really be something special.' It's all a part of the learning process and with one year now under his belt, he should become more consistent.

Backup: Ja'Quay Hubbard

LG - James Gmiter

Despite only having 20 games of experience, Gmiter is considered to be the elder statesman on the offensive line. He's played in the most career games at WVU and for the most part, he's been rock solid. His best quality? You don't hear his name too much which is a good thing as an offensive lineman.

Backup: Chris Mayo or Tairiq Stewart

C - Zach Frazier

It's rare that a true freshman starts on the offensive line at the collegiate level but that's exactly what Frazier did in 2020 and to be honest, he was one of WVU's most consistent players up front. He'll move inside to center which is a little more natural for him. I would be willing to bet he has an All-American type of season.

Backup: James Gmiter

RG - Doug Nester

The Virginia Tech transfer and Spring Valley, West Virginia native should win one of the two starting guard spots in fall camp over the young but talented Jordan White. He has starting experience at the Power Five level and was arguably the Mountaineers' biggest addition this offseason. It may take some time for him to gel with the others on the line but practicing in the spring should help alleviate some of those early season bumps in the road.

Backup: Jordan White

RT - Parker Moorer

Right tackle may be one of the very few positions up for grabs when the Mountaineers commence for fall camp. John Hughes also has some experience at right tackle and Doug Nester has been taking some reps out there as well. With that said, the coaching staff wants to make sure they have the best five out there and they've been raving about Moorer's progress over the last year.

Backup: John Hughes or Wyatt Milum

