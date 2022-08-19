Projecting WVU's Week 1 Defensive Depth Chart

Yesterday, we made our final depth chart projection for the offense. Today, it's the defense's turn.

Defensive End

Starter: Taijh Alston

Backup: Sean Martin/Taurus Simmons

Analysis: Alston finally put in a full season of work in 2021 after being riddled with injuries throughout much of his career. He's a big reason why this d-line is highly thought of heading into 2022. That said, Jordan Lesley needs Sean Martin and Taurus Simmons to step up and make an impact in the rotation.

Defensive Tackle

Starter: Dante Stills

Backup: Jalen Thornton/Zeiqui Lawton

3rd string: Sean Martin

Analysis: The NFL may be on his mind, but Dante Stills has a lot left to prove before next spring. If he puts together the season we all expect him to have, he'll be an All-Big 12 performer. Cincinnati transfer Zeiqui Lawton will see some snaps along with Jalen Thornton. Sean Martin's size gives him the ability to slide here as well.

Nose Tackle

Starter: Jordan Jefferson

Backup: Mike Lockhart

3rd string: Edward Vesterinen

Analysis: Replacing Akheem Mesidor isn't going to be easy and it may a job that's done by committee in 2022. Jefferson will likely get the start but Georgia Tech transfer Mike Lockhart is going to see a bunch of snaps as well.

Bandit

Starter: Jared Bartlett

Backup: Lanell Carr

Analysis: These two are really interchangeable. I may have Bartlett listed as the starter, but Carr is going to see starters snaps. In certain situations, we may see both on the field at the same time to help generate more of a pass rush.

MIKE

Starter: Lee Kpogba

Backup: Tirek Austin-Cave

Analysis: Talk about a position that received a massive shot in the arm this offseason...whew. The combination of Lee Kpogba and Miami transfer Tirek Austin-Cave give WVU the best situation they've had at the position in years. Both guys are big, fast, and uber athletic.

WILL

Starter: Lance Dixon

Backup: Exree Loe

Analysis: Again, a really good situation here for WVU. Dixon is ready to take that next step and become one of the better linebackers in the league. He'll be backed up by a very experienced Exree Loe who has 42 games under his belt.

Cornerback

Starter: Charles Woods

Backup: Wesley McCormick/Jaylon Shelton

Analysis: According to Neal Brown and ShaDon Brown, Charles Woods is "the best corner in the Big 12". If he lives up to the billing, it will allow WVU to really get aggressive up front with its blitzes. Not entirely sure where McCormick and Shelton fit in as far as the rotation goes, but they'll be factors.

Cornerback

Starter: Rashad Ajayi

Backup: Andrew Wilson-Lamp

Analysis: The staff is really high on Wilson-Lamp, but they can buy more time for him to develop into a starter by starting one of the transfers. I'll go with Rashad Ajayi as the winner of the other corner spot. He has 35 career starts under his belt which makes him the most experienced corner on the West Virginia roster.

SPEAR

Starter: Jasir Cox

Backup: Davis Mallinger

Analysis: Mallinger is another guy the staff really likes. The kid can straight out fly. But again, they are able to wait one more year before starting him. Jasir Cox, a three-time national champion at North Dakota State, can be a game-changer for this defense.

Free Safety

Starter: Aubrey Burks

Backup: Hershey McLaurin

Analysis: There's a lot of good things being said about Aubrey Burks as the staff believes he's going to have a breakout year in 2022. JUCO transfer Hershey McLaurin gives the Mountaineers depth at the position and is someone that could also play CAT.

CAT Safety

Starter: Marcis Floyd

Backup: Malachi Ruffin

Analysis: Floyd played corner at Murray State, so if WVU gets in a pinch at that spot, Floyd could slide down. They repped him at safety early in the spring and felt like that would be the best spot for him in this defense.

