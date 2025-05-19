MAILBAG: QB Controversy, Realistic Expectations, Braydon Hawthorne + More
Good Monday afternoon, Mountaineer fans! It's time to crack open this week's West Virginia On SI mailbag.
From @goJohnnyA:
Q: What’s going on with Sean Martin? I can’t find that he has signed with anyone.
A: He was invited to rookie minicamp by the Seattle Seahawks, but left without a contract. He lacks speed and pass-rush production. The size and frame are there, but he just doesn't have the athleticism teams are searching for. He'll land somewhere for training camp and get his opportunity.
From @wvufan2023:
Q: With Hawthorne set to commit on Tuesday, do you think he chooses WVU or not? Personally, I think it’s down to us and Virginia Tech for him, but that’s just me.
A: I'd be shocked if it were Virginia Tech, regardless of his strong relationship with Chester Frazier. No one, and I mean no one, has been able to get an accurate read on his situation since he reopened his recruitment. My gut tells me it's Kentucky or West Virginia with a slight lean to the former.
From @wvuremfan:
Q: What is a successful football season in terms of number of wins- and realistic at the same time?
A: How about 7-5? For a roster that experienced so much turnover, finishing with a winning record seems awfully good by my standards. It's not where anyone would like to be, but it's realistic. Anyone who thinks the expectation for this team is 10+ needs a reality check. This team severely lacks depth and has major question marks at key positions on the roster. Going 7-5 and playing competitively in all five losses is a massive step in the right direction.
From @TheOtherGygax:
Q: Is there going to be a QB controversy? Or is Nicco set as QB1 unless something big happens?
A: I'd label it a competition rather than a controversy, but yes, there will be a battle. Marchiol will get first crack with the ones due to seniority in the program, albeit under another staff, but Jaylen Henderson and Max Brown will have their opportunities early on during fall camp.
From @isaiahbelcher95:
Q: How much of a lock is Nicco to be the starting QB? Scale from 1-10
A: Zero. And don't read into this and take it as me saying he has zero shot to win the job. Nothing is decided as of today, and nothing will be decided until we're a few practices into fall camp. Rich Rodriguez has said it about a hundred times, but he means it when he says he's about "earned success." He will award the starting QB job to the man who is playing the best and leading the offense the best in August. Not based on what those guys did in March, April, or the past. Marchiol may be the favorite, but there's no such thing as a "lock" before camp.
To participate in next week's mailbag, send me a DM on X (@Callihan_) reply to my tweet asking for submissions on Saturday, or place your question in the comments section under my poston Facebook.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Predicting West Virginia's Sophomore Surprise for the 2025 Season
West Virginia, Pitt Share Same Tier in ESPN's QB Room Rankings for 2025 Season
Six Way-Too-Early Bold Predictions for West Virginia Football