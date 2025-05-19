Mountaineers Now

Ranking the Top 10 West Virginia Football Uniform Combos

Which WVU threads are the best?

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia running back Jahiem White prepares for a play in the first half of an NCAA football game against Penn State, Saturday, August 31, 2024, in Morgantown, W. Va.
West Virginia running back Jahiem White prepares for a play in the first half of an NCAA football game against Penn State, Saturday, August 31, 2024, in Morgantown, W. Va. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

For many years, West Virginia had only two uniform options: home and away.

Obviously, that all changed around the turn of the century as uniforms became a big recruiting tool for programs. They haven't quite turned into Oregon or Maryland, but West Virginia has been more open to new uniform ideas in recent years.

There are dozens of different combos the Mountaineers can rock, but 10 in particular stand above the rest, in my opinion.

Let's rank 'em!

10. A Dip of Gold

Rob Ferguson-Imagn Images
Nov 17, 2018; Stillwater, OK, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers safety Deamonte Lindsay (26) reacts after Oklahoma State Cowboys touchdown during the second half at Boone Pickens Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Ferguson-Imagn Images / Rob Ferguson-Imagn Images

Helmets: White

Jerseys: White

Pants: Gold

Starting off a little bold here. This combo hasn't been very popular in the rotation, but I love the little pop of gold with the all white top half.

9. Stormtrooper

Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images
Oct 26, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Nicco Marchiol (8) runs with the ball and gets tripped by Arizona Wildcats defender during the third quarter Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images / Aryanna Frank-Imagn Images

Helmets: White

Jerseys: White

Pants: White

Just about every team has an all white look now, and considering how WVU has performed in games where they've worn these, this has to rank a little lower on the list. That said, it's still a sharp look.

8. True Blue

Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Jahiem White (1) runs the ball against the UCF Knights during the third quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Helmets: Blue

Jerseys: Blue

Pants: Blue

I know, I know. How in the world is this only No. 8? I like this look, but I just prefer others. Nothing more to it.

7. Mix and Match

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK
West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene (6) runs with the ball in the first half of an NCAA football game against Penn State, Saturday, August 31, 2024, in Morgantown, W. Va. / Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

Helmets: Blue

Jerseys: Gold

Pants: Blue

WVU can mix and match by also going gold-blue-gold, which I'm not a fan of. This version, however, is awesome and should be worn every year.

6. Gold Into Blue

Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Dec 17, 2024; Frisco, TX, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) celebrates scoring a touchdown against the Memphis Tigers in the second quarter at Toyota Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Helmets: Gold

Jerseys: Blue

Pants: Blue

It's not a crazy combo, but it hasn't been worn a ton. I love the all-blue look with the gold dome, especially for a night game. I believe the first time they wore this was against Georgia Southern in 2015 and I've been in love with the combo ever since.

5. Coal Rush

Coal Rush
Coal Rush

Helmets: Black

Jerseys: Black

Pants: Black

This ranked a little higher on my list a year ago, so I guess the excitement of it has worn off just a tad. Don't get me wrong, it's still a clean look, but considering the uniforms ahead, I can't have it any higher.

4. 1965 Throwback

WVU throwback uniforms
WVU Athletics Communication

Helmets: Old Gold

Jerseys: Navy with Old Gold

Pants: Old Gold

This might be a little controversial, but these new throwback uniforms are sweet! The old gold helmet with the baby blue state is beautiful. I'm interested to see what these look like in a game.

3. Traditional Gold Rush

Traditional Gold Rush
WVU Athletic

Helmets: Blue

Jerseys: Gold

Pants: Gold

WVU has done that banana suits for the gold rush before, which I absolutely hate. Way too much gold and gives off some Oregon vibes. A small change, such as throwing the blue helmet on, makes it a million times better. This combo looks great in the day or under the lights.

2. Traditional Away

Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
West Virginia Mountaineers cornerback Garnett Hollis Jr. (1) tackles Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Xzavier Henderson (8) as Henderson catches the ball in the fourth quarter of a college football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and West Virginia Mountaineers, Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Nippert Stadium in Cincinnati. Mountaineers won 31-24. / Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Helmets: Blue

Jerseys: White

Pants: Gold

Sometimes the best look is when you don't try hard. Keep it plain, simple, and honor the past. With all of the new combinations WVU has, we see this traditional look less and less, but it's a thing of beauty. A lot of big-time wins in this look.

1. Traditional Home

Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Nicco Marchiol (8) throws for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images

Helmets: Blue

Jerseys: Blue

Pants: Gold

Was there ever any doubt? I'm sorry, but if this isn't your No. 1 WVU uniform combo, I may call you crazy. Like the traditional aways, this uniform has brought Mountaineer fans so many good memories. Without question, the GOAT of WVU uniforms.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Top West Virginia Target Braydon Hawthorne is Set to Reveal College Decision

Orioles Reliever Kade Strowd Debuts Against the Nationals

Ex-WVU Wide Receiver Brandon Rehmann Lands with Notable FCS Program

West Virginia Baseball Shatters Regular Season Home Attendance Record

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football