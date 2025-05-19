Ranking the Top 10 West Virginia Football Uniform Combos
For many years, West Virginia had only two uniform options: home and away.
Obviously, that all changed around the turn of the century as uniforms became a big recruiting tool for programs. They haven't quite turned into Oregon or Maryland, but West Virginia has been more open to new uniform ideas in recent years.
There are dozens of different combos the Mountaineers can rock, but 10 in particular stand above the rest, in my opinion.
Let's rank 'em!
10. A Dip of Gold
Helmets: White
Jerseys: White
Pants: Gold
Starting off a little bold here. This combo hasn't been very popular in the rotation, but I love the little pop of gold with the all white top half.
9. Stormtrooper
Helmets: White
Jerseys: White
Pants: White
Just about every team has an all white look now, and considering how WVU has performed in games where they've worn these, this has to rank a little lower on the list. That said, it's still a sharp look.
8. True Blue
Helmets: Blue
Jerseys: Blue
Pants: Blue
I know, I know. How in the world is this only No. 8? I like this look, but I just prefer others. Nothing more to it.
7. Mix and Match
Helmets: Blue
Jerseys: Gold
Pants: Blue
WVU can mix and match by also going gold-blue-gold, which I'm not a fan of. This version, however, is awesome and should be worn every year.
6. Gold Into Blue
Helmets: Gold
Jerseys: Blue
Pants: Blue
It's not a crazy combo, but it hasn't been worn a ton. I love the all-blue look with the gold dome, especially for a night game. I believe the first time they wore this was against Georgia Southern in 2015 and I've been in love with the combo ever since.
5. Coal Rush
Helmets: Black
Jerseys: Black
Pants: Black
This ranked a little higher on my list a year ago, so I guess the excitement of it has worn off just a tad. Don't get me wrong, it's still a clean look, but considering the uniforms ahead, I can't have it any higher.
4. 1965 Throwback
Helmets: Old Gold
Jerseys: Navy with Old Gold
Pants: Old Gold
This might be a little controversial, but these new throwback uniforms are sweet! The old gold helmet with the baby blue state is beautiful. I'm interested to see what these look like in a game.
3. Traditional Gold Rush
Helmets: Blue
Jerseys: Gold
Pants: Gold
WVU has done that banana suits for the gold rush before, which I absolutely hate. Way too much gold and gives off some Oregon vibes. A small change, such as throwing the blue helmet on, makes it a million times better. This combo looks great in the day or under the lights.
2. Traditional Away
Helmets: Blue
Jerseys: White
Pants: Gold
Sometimes the best look is when you don't try hard. Keep it plain, simple, and honor the past. With all of the new combinations WVU has, we see this traditional look less and less, but it's a thing of beauty. A lot of big-time wins in this look.
1. Traditional Home
Helmets: Blue
Jerseys: Blue
Pants: Gold
Was there ever any doubt? I'm sorry, but if this isn't your No. 1 WVU uniform combo, I may call you crazy. Like the traditional aways, this uniform has brought Mountaineer fans so many good memories. Without question, the GOAT of WVU uniforms.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Top West Virginia Target Braydon Hawthorne is Set to Reveal College Decision
Orioles Reliever Kade Strowd Debuts Against the Nationals
Ex-WVU Wide Receiver Brandon Rehmann Lands with Notable FCS Program
West Virginia Baseball Shatters Regular Season Home Attendance Record