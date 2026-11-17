It's Tuesday, so that means it's time for the Mountaineers to fully put that loss to Kansas behind them and be laser-focused on this week's game against Houston.

WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez met with the media this afternoon to give some thoughts on the offense, a few notable injuries, and how the program is preparing for the offseason.

The offense being stopped for the first time this season

“It was a little surprising. We had a good week of practice. We just didn’t execute. It was one of those things where you never got in a rhythm. You got to get that first first down and then kind of get going a little bit. The field position wasn’t good all day, but we still just didn’t get any momentum whatsoever, and everything was hard. I didn’t see any problems that we can’t fix.”

Injury update

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“Jaden Bray has a knee problem, and unfortunately, that’s it for him for the rest of the season. I feel bad for him. He’s been great for us. I know he’s had some tough luck throughout his career, but he’s been fantastic. And then Mike (Hawkins) is questionable. He’s got a bone bruise. I think it happened on one of the pass plays in the second half, but he’s a tough guy. We didn’t even know about it until Sunday. He’s working on getting treatment all week, and he’s a tough individual. We’ll see. If he can’t go, we’ll roll with Scotty Fox. I got all the confidence in the world in Scotty. Bubba Grayson who was out last week, and it hurt a little bit because he’s our leader up front, but he’s questionable. He’s got a chance to play this weekend.”

Jyron Hughley’s development

“It’s been good. He’s a true freshman, so he’s still learning. Mike’s obviously a lot further ahead from experience and a throwing standpoint. Jyron can make all the throws, but he hasn’t made all the throws. He’s an elite runner, and he’s a very competitive guy. He’ll get some reps this week, and I don’t know what Mike will do today. We’ll know more tomorrow, which will be a true tell because Mike was a little sore last week with that recurring shoulder thing, so he practiced during the week but he didn’t throw I don’t think on Tuesday, and then he threw some on Wednesday and threw on Thursday.”

If they will have the NIL/resources needed for retention/add talent

“Yeah, I met with our board last week, and they are 100% behind us. Are we going to be in that $50 million high-end where it’s kind of an unlimited roster deal? No, but I think we’re going to be in a very, very competitive arena with what we have. The administration has been very, very supportive. Some of the outside supporters of our program have been great. I think there’s no question that that’s part of my job is to continue to grow that because we need more. What happens when you have more money is you can overcome more mistakes, whether it’s your evaluating mistakes, or you could also overcome bad luck, whether it’s an injury or two or what have you.”

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