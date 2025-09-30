Quick Hits: Khalil Wilkins' Development, Health of RB Room, OL Evaluation + More
West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez met with the media Tuesday afternoon to discuss some of what he saw in the blowout loss to Utah and takes a peek ahead to this week's matchup versus BYU.
Here are some of the notable quotes from today's presser.
Opening statement
“Obviously, got a shorter week. It’s actually two days shorter because it’s a long trip, so you lose a day of travel. Late game, as you know, so we’ll have to be smart with our guys on the travel. Last game is over. Need to learn what we did to try and get better, which wasn’t good, and get ready to play a top 25 team on the road.”
Backup O-linemen Josh Aisosa, Malik Agbo, and Donovan Haslem getting playing time
“Injuries give guys opportunities and some of the guys that got in there showed some pretty decent things. There was some glimmer of hope for some guys that guys some extended time.”
How Khalil Wilkins can improve
“I think it’s just getting him more reps, getting accustomed. Sometimes you rush them a little bit, and you kind of aim it instead of throw it, but Khalil can make all the throws. Khalil has some big, explosive type of ability. I think his upside and his future looks really good.”
If he feels better about the health of the running back room
“Yeah, a little bit. Still don’t know as much about for Tye Edwards until next two days. Cyncir Bowers should be back. We’ll find out more after today’s practice. We’re hoping that we get one or two of those guys back.”
If the focus is more on Khalil Wilkins/Scotty Fox this week
“Jaylen (Henderson) and Max (Brown) are a little banged up, but we weren’t doing anything anyway. Sunday is kind of a walkthrough. They’re going to be limited, but I’ll tell more after today’s practice. We think both of them should be able to go, but to what extent, I’ll know better after a day or two.”
