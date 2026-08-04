Previewing WVU's Defensive Line: Starters, Contributors + Depth Pieces

We have reached the eve of fall camp, but we roll on with our WVU football position previews, moving to the defensive line group.

Zero starters from the 2025 team return, but that could be a good thing, considering how that unit played a year ago. This year's group has a few more familiar names than other positions, but much of that talent is unproven. WVU will need those guys to step up, alongside the addition of a couple of impact transfers.

Offensive previews

Quarterbacks | Running Backs | Wide Receivers | Tight Ends | Offensive Line

Defensive previews

Edge Rushers

Projected depth chart

Coach: William Green (2nd year)

DE: Zeke Durham-Campbell, Darius Wiley, Emerson Joy, Noah Tishendorf, Brandon Caesar, Carter Kessler

DT: Corey McIntyre Jr., KJ Henson, Wilnerson Telemaque, Yendor Mack, Gabe Ryan

NT: Nate Gabriel, Will LeBlanc, Jaylen Thomas, Taylor Brown, Cam Mallory

The starters

West Virginia University defensive lineman Nate Gabriel | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

DE Zeke Durham-Campbell (6'4", 259 lbs)

If there is one piece Zac Alley has to feel great about in the front seven heading into the 2026 season, I would have to think it's Coastal Carolina transfer Zeke Durham-Campbell. In 2025, ZDC was named an All-Sun Belt Third Team performer and could have very easily been listed higher. He was consistent in generating a pass rush, recording 3.1 pressures per game. His 37 pressures resulted in 20 hurries, 12 QB hits, and 5.5 sacks.

DT Corey McIntyre Jr. (6'3", 290 lbs)

The son of former West Virginia linebacker turned NFL fullback Corey McIntyre Sr. is in a great position to become a full-time starter for the first time in his career. He saw a little bit of action last fall as a rotational piece, getting in on 175 defensive snaps. In order to fend off others fighting for playing time at the position, he'll need to show improvement against the ground game. In 13 career games, he's logged 11 tackles, one tackle for loss, and 0.5 sacks.

NT Nate Gabriel (6'3", 295 lbs)

This feels like the year that Gabriel breaks out and becomes a key cog in West Virginia's defense. Rich Rodriguez, Zac Alley, and several others on staff have raved about the progress he has made this offseason, and they are not the type of coaches to just talk someone up. There is legitimate excitement around him. Gabriel was one of the most consistent players along the d-line a year ago against the run, and considering he is among the biggest defensive linemen they have on the roster, they need him to level up. Generating more of a pass rush will be key, too. He failed to register a single pressure in 2025.

Contributors/rotational guys

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Darius Wiley (6'6", 268 lbs)

Yes, the 6-foot-6, nearly 6'7" frame makes Wiley one of the tallest defensive linemen the Mountaineers have had in recent memory. Early in his transition to Division I football, he will need to rely on his length, athleticism, and speed. He will become a more polished product once he grows in the weight room and tacks on another 15 pounds or so. Last season at Hutch CC, he recorded 57 tackles, 20 TFLs, and nine sacks and was named the All-Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a freshman. Situational guy for now, who can turn into much more down the road.

KJ Henson (6'4", 290 lbs)

Depending on how far along Henson is in understanding the scheme, he has a real shot at challenging McIntyre for the starting job. It may not be for Week 1, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the two have a fairly equal split of snaps by the time conference play rolls around. Henson played alongside Wiley at Hutch CC and racked up 45 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, and 5.5 sacks. He is another guy who will need to take advantage of his quickness.

Will LeBlanc (6'3", 288 lbs)

A Division II guy making an impact? I think so. Heading into fall camp, I have LeBlanc as the primary backup to Nate Gabriel at the nose. That could change over the course of the next month, but it seems as if the staff believes he has a chance to help this defense this fall. At UT Permian Basin, LeBlanc notched 32 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks as a freshman.

Jaylen Thomas (6'2", 316 lbs)

Thomas is an intriguing piece. He is far and away the biggest player in the defensive line room, but had just okay production at Northwest Mississippi CC. There's no doubt in my mind that his best football is ahead of him, and because of how small WVU's d-line group is as a whole, he's going to find his way on the field. Don't take that as a slight either. This guy can fill gaps and create plays for others. He is 100% capable of playing meaningful reps.

Wilnerson Telemaque (6'6", 265 lbs), Taylor Brown (6'3", 290 lbs)

Both of these guys have made strides in the weight room since they came to West Virginia and are getting closer to seeing the field. I haven't heard a ton on either of them since the end of last season, but one of them, if not both, could play their way into the two-deep at some point this fall.

Developemental pieces

Yendor Mack

Emerson Joy, Noah Tishendorf, Brandon Caesar, Carter Kessler, Yendor Mack, Gabe Ryan, Cam Mallory

Of this group, Yendor Mack is the one I would keep a close eye on in terms of this year. He put on some healthy weight since his senior year came to an end and has the strength to hold his own as an 18-year-old. Maybe it's not until later in the season, but he has a chance to help. Fellow freshmen Cam Mallory and Noah Tishendorf will have a role after a year of development.