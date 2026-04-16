Quick Hits: Spring Game Plan for QBs, Injuries, Specialists, Goals for Saturday + More

The West Virginia football team has completed its final practice ahead of Saturday's spring game/festival. Per usual, head coach Rich Rodriguez met with the media afterwards, answering several questions about what it will look like on Saturday.

Plans for QBs on Saturday

“It’ll be live mostly, but Scotty (Fox) is a little banged up. He’s got a little hamstring, nothing big. And knowing him, he’ll want to play a little bit, but he’ll probably be in a touch jersey. Mike Hawkins he’ll want to go live, but I may have him in a touch jersey. The rest of them will be live. We’ll blow quick whistles if it’s an unimpeded blitz or something like that.”

Any areas of concern at this point

“There’s not a position here we’re like, oh my gosh…there’s not another portal period to find somebody, and we’re in trouble, right? I don’t catch that at all. Now we have some that are thinner than other positions. We got some positions that we’re going to be deeper there than maybe we thought. Some guys, I don’t want to say, have been a pleasant surprise because we wouldn’t have signed them if we thought they wouldn’t be good, but some of them have maybe been a little bit better or quicker to pick up the stuff than before. And then some are taking a little longer, and that’s kind of typical.”

Thoughts on the kickers/punters

“Got good legs, it’s been a really good competition. Peter (Notaro) has been banged up with the foot, so he’s been out, but the other guys I thought kicked pretty well today, and there was a little bit of wind. Thought we punted pretty well today, so I think they made progress. Our special teams coaches have done a good job with them. There’s some good competition going on there.”

What he wants to see on Saturday

“Well, I wanted them to hopefully not have mental mistakes. That’s probably going to happen a little bit, but I just want to see a certain level of competitiveness that we stress, whether you want to call it hard edge or whatever you want to call it — everybody’s playing hard, everybody’s competing, nobody’s loafing, and they’re enjoying playing the game.”

Who will call offensive plays on Saturday

“Travis (Trickett) and Rhett (Rodriguez) called it in the first blue-white scrimmage the other day. It was fun for me to kind of sit back and watch. I think Saturday will be a little bit of a mix. Rhett will call some, Travis will call some, I’ll call some. And the two-point plays, we’ll probably go in the stands again.”

Anybody who won’t play on Saturday

“Just the ones that have been (out). (OL Devin) Vass is banged up. (LB) Ashton Woods been banged up; he’s out. (N/S) Emory Snyder, a freshman. He’s been rehabbing. We’ve got a few guys banged up here and there, but it should be most of the roster that’s here playing.”