WVU RB Andre Devine Has 'Shown Flashes' Early in Fall Camp

Finding a role is a tough thing to do for a "walk-on."

With NIL now in play, there's really no such thing as a walk-on anymore. But guys like running back Andre Devine can be considered as such, and he's doing everything he can to fight his way onto the field for meaningful snaps.

Without ever being directly asked about him, West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez has mentioned multiple times throughout the offseason (both spring and early in camp) that Devine has made some plays.

During his presser on Friday, he made sure to note his strong start in August.

“I like some of our younger backs that we brought in, and even little Andre Devine has shown flashes. He’s a competitive guy. He’s a smaller guy. He’s even smaller than his old man, but he’s a good football player. I like the room right now.”

Is a role for Devine at running back far-fetched?

WVU Athletics Communications

Not impossible, but certainly unlikely. At least in 2026.

Devine was pretty much an afterthought in last year's running back room because he didn't transfer in until a week or so into fall camp, and even with all of the injuries, he didn't see the field. He needed more time to bulk up and play at this level.

In the first roster update this summer, WVU listed him at 163 lbs, which is +6 from what he weighed a year ago. They now have him listed at 160 lbs, so while he still made progress in the weight room, he's still got a little ways to go before he can take on a serious role in the backfield.

Cam Cook and Amari Latimer are going to do a lot of the heavy lifting in that room, and guys like Martavious Boswell and freshmen Chris Talley and Lawrence Autry will be in the mix as well. Autry has flown under the radar quite a bit because he enrolled in the summer and is coming in this same class as Latimer, but he's got great size for a freshman as well, checking in at 5'10", 221 lbs. It's possible he gets a few touches, even if he's RB5.

For Devine, the best avenue for him to make an impact this fall is on special teams. Instead of putting a top running back or receiver back to return kickoffs or punts, they could give those duties to Devine, which will help him get his feet wet.