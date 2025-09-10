Rich Rod Provides the Latest on WVU's Injuries Ahead of the Backyard Brawl
After exiting Week 1 with a win and in good health, West Virginia comes out of Week 2 with a bad taste in their mouth and extremely banged up, entering a pivotal game against Pitt in the Backyard Brawl.
On Monday, we learned that running back Jahiem White (knee) and wide receiver Jaden Bray (foot) have been lost for the season, both of which are scheduled to surgery soon, according to head coach Rich Rodriguez.
“Jaden, I think his injury is the same he had before, which is really unfortunate with his foot. He’ll get it fixed again and expect a full recovery. He was one of the hardest workers every practice. He was getting the most miles in, so that’s why you feel bad for the guy. And then Jahiem, it was unfortunate because he was working really hard too to come back and be ready to play. Like I told those guys, we got great medical help. They’ll come back bigger and better and stronger than ever. Unfortunately, somebody is going to have to take their place for this year. We’ve got a lot of candidates, just not a lot of guys who have played a lot.”
Speaking of one of those candidates at running back, Ferris State transfer Kannon Katzer is trying to make his way back after being banged up for the majority of fall camp. Rodriguez provided an update on his status on Tuesday afternoon.
“Katzer is getting closer to coming back. I’m hoping he’ll be able to practice this week, but we’re not sure if he’ll be full-go today or tomorrow.”
Even if he does suit up for the Brawl, he probably won't see much action, if any. The backfield split will be Clay Ash, Cyncir Bowers, Diore Hubbard, and Tye Edwards.
On the defensive side of the ball, veteran linebacker Reid Carrico is considered "day-to-day" with an upper-body injury. He saw just two snaps against Ohio before leaving following a collision in the backfield. If he's unable to go, Ben Bogle and Ashton Woods would be next in line.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Between The Eers: The Reason Why West Virginia Has QB Controversy
ESPN FPI Flips on Backyard Brawl as WVU’s Chances Drop Sharply After Ohio Loss
WVU Releases Depth Chart for Pitt Game with Changes at RB and WR After Injuries
Beer Cans and Batteries? Pitt QB Holstein Explains What He Was Told About WVU Crowd
Quick Hits: QB Situation, Pitt Hatred, Injury Update, RB Options + More