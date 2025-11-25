Will Curtis Jones Jr. Play Both Ways Beyond 2025? Rich Rod Provides Some Insight on the Plan
The injury situation in the running back room for West Virginia this season is unlike anything we've ever seen. It feels like after every game, or even during a game, someone gets banged up, and the rotation in the backfield shrinks.
Once Tye Edwards was ruled out for the remainder of the season, Rodriguez had to get creative in short-yardage situations, considering every true running back on the roster that was healthy and available weighed no more than 190 pounds.
Insert Bandit Curtis Jones Jr.
The former two-way star player at Cabell Midland High School began repping at the running back spot and finally made his debut at the position against Colorado, scoring two touchdowns on three carries. He added another touchdown in the loss to Arizona State two weeks ago.
Well, now West Virginia will be without Diore Hubbard for the regular season finale against Texas Tech, so Jones will see an increased role alongside Cyncir Bowers.
The question remains: Will Jones be a two-way player for the Mountaineers beyond this weekend? Rodriguez answered that question as best as he could during his radio show Monday night.
"I think he's a guy that's going to play a whole lot on defense for us. But that being said, there is going to be a role for him, too, that maybe he could play a little bit two-way, and he'll be in good enough shape. He's such a great worker and a smart guy. I think he can do both. He loves the game, and he's got some skills. It's just at running back, right now, we haven't had time to teach him all the intricacies of every play and all that, we're just teaching him which way to go. We're not using him in pass protection a lot or that kind of stuff, but he's learning some of that as we go. He's going to have to play more running back now because of the injury situation than he did a couple of weeks ago."
In addition to Jahiem White, Cyncir Bowers, Diore Hubbard, Clay Ash, and Tyler Jacklich, all having eligibility beyond this season, West Virginia also has three backs committed in the '26 recruiting class in SirPaul Cheeks, Christopher Talley, and JUCO star Martavious Boswell, so playing Jones both ways isn't necessary, but it's something they can keep in their back pocket, especially if they are unable to land another big, powerful back who can hammer it in between the tackles.
