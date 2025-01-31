Rich Rod Reveals When WVU's Spring Game Will Take Place
The last three West Virginia spring games have taken place on April 22nd, 23rd, and 27th. This year, the game will come around much earlier, according to head coach Rich Rodriguez, who revealed the date during an appearance on 3 Guys Before the Game.
“We start spring ball at the end of February. We’re starting it early, be done by the first of April. We’re going to go April 5th (for the spring game. We moved it up. I like to have a day off in between each one so you have meetings and lift in between your practices. So we’ll go like Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday. Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday all the way up until there’s a week of spring break in there. We’re going to find out what we got, teach, evaluate, and the one reason I’m finishing early is it’ll give us another week before the portal opens.”
Getting an early start will not only allow the coaching staff to have more time after the spring game to discuss what their needs are entering the next transfer portal window, but the sooner these guys can put stuff on tape, the faster they can learn from their mistakes on film and get a better understanding of the offense/defense. When you're in year one of a new regime, you're constantly playing a game of catch-up, so you might as well get an early start.
