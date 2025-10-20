Rich Rod Shares the Latest Injury Update on Khalil Wilkins, Fred Perry
At the end of the fourth quarter, West Virginia redshirt freshman quarterback Khalil Wilkins exited the game after taking a brutal shot to the middle of his body. The actual injury has not been disclosed, but head coach Rich Rodriguez did reveal during his radio show Monday night his status for this week's game versus TCU, along with another key player.
"All of a sudden, Khalil Wilkins is questionable at quarterback because he got hurt in that game. Fred Perry is questionable because he got hurt in that game," Rodriguez stated. "There might be a couple of others. Our list continues to grow. Our training staff has been too busy. It's bad luck of the draw, so to speak, but it gives opportunities to other guys."
WVU play-by-play announcer Tony Caridi followed that up by asking Rodriguez how he thought both Khalil Wilkins and true freshman Scotty Fox played in the loss to UCF.
"They were both ultra competitive. They're just young guys that haven't played. I mean, you're talking about 18 or 19-year-old kids, and they're playing in a different environment, a whole new offensive line, receivers, running backs, everything around them. It's not like there's veteran experience around them that they can lean on. I thought they went in there and competed. Did we play great? No. They did some positive things, which is a good thing to grow off of, but both those guys are going to be really good players eventually."
Rodriguez later went on to say that senior walk-on quarterback Scott Kean could get a few reps during the practice week this week, especially if Max Brown is unable to go. The expectation is, however, that Brown should be available. He did not disclose the status of Jaylen Henderson, but if he and Wilkins are both out, Fox will almost certainly be in line for his second straight start.
West Virginia and TCU are scheduled to kick things off this Saturday at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
