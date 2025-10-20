Ex-WVU QB Ryder Burton Upsets No. 22 Memphis in First Start with UAB
This past offseason, West Virginia saw a large number of players exit the program and enter the transfer portal as the reins shifted from the hands of Neal Brown to Rich Rodriguez. One of those players was quarterback Ryder Burton, who landed at UAB, and in his first career start, had himself a day.
Burton helped the Blazers upset then-undefeated No. 22 Memphis, 31-24, completing 20-of-27 pass attempts for 251 yards and three touchdowns, while tossing one pick.
“I’m excited. I’ve been at three schools in three years, and it’s tough when you’re not playing the game you love, but I prepared like the starter for three years, and I think today showed evidence of that," Burton said in his postgame press conference. "I’m thankful for the opportunity. When (Alex Mortensen) said, ‘Ryder, you’re starting,’ it was just a sigh of relief. I’m so grateful to play the game and so grateful for the opportunity that Coach Mort gave me to come here.”
After spending one season at BYU, where he redshirted, Burton transferred to West Virginia in 2024, where he knew he'd be in a backup role behind returning starter Garrett Greene. For WVU, it created more depth, which is something they clearly lacked the year prior, and was why they had to be so conservative when Nicco Marchiol came in for Greene against Pitt and then the following week when he started against Texas Tech.
Had Neal Brown remained in place, Burton may have returned to try and compete with Marchiol, but in all likelihood, he would have been QB2, considering Marchiol was being groomed to take over for Greene. Burton announced his intentions to enter the transfer portal a week after Rich Rodriguez was officially hired, so in one way or another, it didn't appear to be a good fit, and perhaps the decision was mutual.
West Virginia is still searching for an answer at quarterback has started four different players this season, playing five in total. With all the issues surrounding the quarterback this season, Burton wouldn't have been the answer either. It's going to be tough for any quarterback to have success, given the current state of the offense.
