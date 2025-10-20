Final Projected Starting Lineup + Rotation for West Virginia Ahead of 2025-26 Season
We're just a handful of days away from seeing a Ross Hodge-led West Virginia team, but we already have a pretty good idea as to what the starting lineup and rotation will look like this season.
The starting lineup
PG Jasper Floyd - The senior brings a calm, steady presence to the floor and knows exactly how to operate Ross Hodge's offense, having played in it last year at North Texas. He's an efficient shooter, takes extreme care of the rock, and takes pride in his defense.
SG Honor Huff - The sharpshooter. Huff is probably the guy teams are going to try and take away, or at the very least pull all of their resources to. As we all *blindly* witnessed in the secret scrimmage, he's dangerous from deep, hitting ten triples. He led the nation in made three's last season and led his conference in that category in each of the last two years.
SF Treysen Eaglestaff - Pure scorer. This young man put up 40 on No. 6 Alabama last season and then topped that later in the year with 51 in the Summit League quarterfinal. Can make all the tough shots and is a threat to score it from anywhere on the court.
PF Brenen Lorient - Athletic as all get out and can really impact the game simply by running the floor. Has tremendous length, bounce, and ability to finish through contact at the rim. He doesn't step out for threes very often, but when he does, he hits at a more than respectable 38% clip.
C Harlan Obioha - The big man has lost roughly 40 pounds since he landed in Morgantown, yet still checks in at 7-foot, 260+ pounds. Don't be fooled by his size, though; this big fella can move. The big question surrounding him is his stamina. He's going to need to play more minutes per game this season than he's been accustomed to, but getting in better shape should allow him to do so.
The Bench (next five)
G Amir Jenkins, G Morris Ugusuk, G Chance Moore, F Jackson Fields, F DJ Thomas
Analysis: Jenkins and Thomas may be freshmen, but they're playing well beyond their years. Ross Hodge has had glowing reviews about each of them since they first set foot on campus and could be two massive building blocks for the future. Ugusuk and Moore are two guys who can provide a scoring punch off the bench and can play the two or the three. Jackson Fields will be the primary backup to Brenen Lorient at the four when he returns from his wrist injury and could also see some time at the five as well.
Depth pieces
G Jayden Forsythe, F Evans Barning Jr., C Abraham Oyeadier, G Niyol Hauet, G MJ Feenane
Analysis: Of this group, Forsythe is the one I have my eyes on. I could easily see him cracking the rotation and making a difference. He can really shoot it and will have some opportunities to prove his worth early in the season during non-conference play.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Huff and Eaglestaff Show Star Potential in West Virginia's Secret Scrimmage
MAILBAG: Rock Bottom, Roster Concerns, Coaching, 2026, Secret Scrimmage + More
How to Watch West Virginia vs. TCU: Kickoff time, TV Channel, and Odds
West Virginia Opens as Heavy Underdogs for Coal Rush Game vs. TCU
Sunday Morning Thoughts: Coaching Staff Shuffle at Year's End for WVU?