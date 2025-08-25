How Big Could Jahiem White’s Season Be in Rich Rod’s Offense? Here’s a Projection
From the moment it was announced that Rich Rodriguez would be the next head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers, everyone immediately thought of the type of numbers running back Jahiem White could put up in his offense.
First things first, they had to convince him to stay and not enter the transfer portal, which they were obviously successful in doing. Over the last few months, White has been preparing and adjusting to the high uptempo pace that the offense will operate with, and even for a guy with his speed, it's an adjustment.
At this point in time, White should be ready to roll and become one of the best backs not only in the Big 12 but in the country. So, about those numbers...here's what I project he'll do this season, given that he stays healthy for all twelve regular season games.
Running the ball
Projected stats: 210 carries for 1,239 yards, 12 touchdowns
I feel like I'm being pretty conservative here, which is crazy to say for numbers that suggest at least one touchdown per game and over 1,200 yards of production. Diore Hubbard and Tye Edwards (once he's ramped up) will see some touches, as well as the quarterbacks. Ideally, White runs it 250 times, but that's asking a lot for a back who will be running behind a brand new offensive line that is still figuring things out and for a guy whose previous high in carries is 148. Even the jump from 148 to 210 is pretty big. Still, if they're able to get this kind of production out of White, anything else from Hubbard, Edwards, etc. is just the cherry on top.
Helping in the pass game
Projected stats: 26 receptions for 252 yards, two touchdowns
Catching the ball is an underrated part of White's game. If WVU didn't have a strong trio of slots, I think you'd probably see them feature him in the pass game even more. Still, with these numbers, that might be good enough to finish in the top five on the team in receptions and yardage.
