Rich Rodriguez Explains the Simple Formula to Win and Keep WVU’s Starting QB Job
One of the many things Rich Rodriguez is hoping to solve is the quarterback position. Five guys have seen in-game snaps, and three have started games. By season's end, we could see a fourth start if Khalil Wilkins fails to take hold of the job.
Rodriguez hasn't named a starter for this week's contest at UCF, but all signs point to Wilkins getting the nod for a second straight game. Considering multiple quarterbacks have played in all six of West Virginia's games so far this season, there's probably a good chance we'll see true freshman Scotty Fox Jr. at some point as well.
"They're still learning our stuff, of course, but they're also learning the speed of the game at this level and all of the stuff it takes to execute at a high level," Rodriguez said on Tuesday. "So, I thought last week it was good for them getting a lot of reps, and they'll do the same thing this week, so we'll see what happens."
With how poor the supporting cast has been this season, you may think it's impossible for one of these youngsters to put their foot in the ground and actually win this job. Rodriguez doesn't buy that.
"It's really not that complicated. Basically, just run the offense, making good decisions, making the plays that are there when they're there. If the play is not there, if it's a bad play call, helping it and not be disastrous and minimize the damage, but that usually comes with more experience, but we don't have the benefit of that happening, so they've got to grow in a hurry."
The mobility both Wilkins and Fox possess will give West Virginia a chance to make something out of nothing, whereas before, if there was a crack in the protection up front or receivers were being smothered in coverage, the play was dead. Not anymore. We saw this a couple of weeks ago when Wilkins was able to move the sticks with his legs on several occasions, helping convert 7/15 third downs against the seventh-ranked third down defense in the country.
