Rich Rodriguez Lands in Interesting Spot in New Big 12 Coaching Rankings
It's been seven years since West Virginia was relevant in football, and to help get the program back on the national map, they brought back the native son, Rich Rodriguez.
With his next win (likely August 30th vs. Robert Morris), he will tie Dana Holgorsen for second place in the program's all-time win list with 61. He has a long way to go to catch Don Nehlen (149) and probably won't get there unless he turns this into a dynasty and sticks around for over a decade.
Regardless of how his career ends, he will forever be remembered as one of the best coaches in program history.
What about his spot in the Big 12, though? Heartland College Sports' Pete Mundo currently has Rodriguez ranked as the seventh-best coach in the league.
"While he will be forever remembered by casual fans for his bombing out at Michigan, along with a subpar tenure at Arizona, RichRod got WVU to heights it hasn’t come close to since he was there 20 years ago, including a near National Championship trip. He rebuilt himself in recent years, led Jacksonville State to a 27-10 record and now he’s got his second shot at West Virginia."
Rodriguez checks in behind Willie Fritz (Houston), Chris Klieman (Kansas State), Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State), Kyle Whittingham (Utah), Lance Leipold (Kansas), and Matt Campbell (Iowa State). Fritz, to me, is the only one I would have Rich Rod ahead of without a doubt.
Yes, Fritz has done some good things, but it's all been in the Group of Five or lower levels. Much of Rich Rod's work has come on the biggest stage. Leipold and Campbell are doing things at their respective programs that haven't been done in a long time or ever. Although they haven't accomplished many of the things Rich Rod has in his career, I can understand why they rank higher.
If Rodriguez gets the Mountaineers back into being a yearly contender, he'll be widely viewed as one of the top three coaches in the league.
