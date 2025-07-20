Will Grier Shows Off Super Bowl Ring the Philadelphia Eagles Sent Him
You may not have known it, but former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier played a role in helping the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl last season. Sure, he didn't start or even appear in a single game for the Eagles, but he helped them during game weeks as a scout team quarterback, while doing everything he could in the film room to help out starter Jalen Hurts.
Grier was released in early November and a few days later signed with the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad, an organization he spent time with from 2021-22. Although he didn't contribute on Sundays or stay on the roster through the end of the season, the Eagles still made sure to show him some love by rewarding him with his own Super Bowl ring, which he flashed on Instagram in a recent post.
To some, it may sound silly, but as someone who has covered the NFL, this is not out of the norm, and it's well-deserved. A lot goes on behind the scenes during game week, and every NFL coach will tell you that if it weren't for many of these scout team guys or backup quarterbacks, they'd be behind the 8-ball come Sunday.
Grier has bounced around the league quite a bit since being released from the Panthers in 2020. He's made stops in Dallas, Cincinnati, New England, Los Angeles (Chargers), and Philadelphia.
