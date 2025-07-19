Best Virginia Survives Dubois Dreams, Advances to Second Round of TBT
Best Virginia allowed a 17-point lead slip away and trailed by four during the ELAM Ending before escaping with a 72-69 win against the Dubois Dream in the opening round The Basketball Tournament (TBT) Friday night at the Charleston Coliseum.
Best Virginia guard Reese V led all scorers with 19 points on 8-19 shooting from the field, behind four threes, while Trey Mitchell put in 13, Kedrian Johnson chipped in 10, and Toby Okani produced nine points and 11 rebounds.
Reese's production primarily came in the first half. The former South Carolina guard helped build a 14-6 lead with five early points during a 9-1 run. in the first quarter.
Dream Dubois' defense held Best Virginia scoreless for remaining in the first quarter to chip away at the lead and pull within two.
Reese and Best Virginia created separation in the second. He buried consecutive threes to pave the way to 11 second quarter points. Mitchell worked around the rim for a pair of buckets, and Okani ended the half, scoring five-straight, drilling a three in the corner and followed with an emphatic dunk to put Best Virginia up 14.
Best Virginia kept its distance and the lead to 17 points, 62-45, following a big offensive put pack by Isaiah Sanders to end the third quarter.
Best Virginia was taken out of rhythm in the fourth quarter by the press of Dubois and commited five turnovers as Dubois rolled to a 12-0 run.
Reese dropped a turnaround floater in the paint to ease the tension and pushed the lead back to seven. However, Dalton Bolon buried a three to pull Dubois within four, 64-60 as Best Virginia called the timeout to force the ELAM Ending.
After an Elam Ending of 72 was set, Dream Dubois scored seven-straight to regain the lead 67-64.
Free throws from Jarrod West and Kedrian Johnson kept the Mountaineers within three before Trey Mitchell got the layup, followed by a tip-in to retake the lead.
On the final possession, Okani was fouled and went to the free throw line for a pair of free throws. After missing an earlier attempt during the Elam Ending, Okani hit them both to end the game, 72-69.
Best Virginia will take on Herd That in the second round Sunday evening at 5:00 p.m. EST on FS1.
