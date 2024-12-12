Rich Rodriguez Press Conference Set + The Pat McAfee Show is Headed to Morgantown
It's officially official. West Virginia has hired Rich Rodriguez as the program's 36th head football coach, 17 years after his ugly departure for Michigan.
Rodriguez did a terrific job at Jacksonville State, guiding them to two straight bowl games in their first two years at the FBS level. Earlier this month, Rodriguez and the Gamecocks clobbered Western Kentucky, 52-12, in the Conference-USA championship game.
WVU Director of Athletics Wren Baker made the announcement Thursday morning and also announced that his introductory press conference will take place on Friday at the WVU Coliseum. Former WVU punter/kicker Pat McAfee will also be bringing his show to Morgantown on Friday to cover the event and welcome his former head ball coach back to his old stomping grounds. The press conference is set for 1:30 p.m. EST.
Once we first got word of the news, we were able to reach out to Pat McAfee and get him on our reaction episode on In the Gun.
“He’s done a lot of really great things for that university and I think he knows it’s not really talked about because of how it all ended. He really wants to go back and make it right, and I think it is going to be a very welcoming time...I’m really excited and I’m pumped for Coach Rod, man. I know deep down in his gut and his soul he wishes he could redo everything. And it’s like, now you got a chance. Here we go!”
