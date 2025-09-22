WVU Removes a Veteran Corner From the Roster Ahead of Utah Game
Sunday evening, the West Virginia Mountaineers officially removed senior cornerback Devonte Golden-Nelson from the football roster.
The Akron transfer appeared in just two games this season, seeing seven defensive snaps against Robert Morris and one snap against Ohio, totaling just one tackle. At this time, there are no details as to why he has been removed, but he did travel with the team to Kansas this past weekend.
He began his career at Memphis in 2020, which, of course, doesn't count toward his eligibility. He did not play in 2021, and then played in three seasons with the Zips. Unless there's a serious injury that we are unaware of, I'm not sure he'd have another year of eligibility remaining, and even then, he would almost certainly need a waiver. But as I previously mentioned, I don't believe that to be the case, considering he traveled and dressed on Saturday in Lawrence.
In his three years at Akron, he totaled 66 tackles, eight passes defended, two interceptions, and one tackle for loss.
This hurts West Virginia's depth more than anything, to be honest. With the way West Virginia's top three corners have played — Michael Coats Jr., Jason Chambers, and Jordan Scruggs — it would have been tough sledding for Golden-Nelson to sniff the field. I'm sure we'll get some sort of confirmation either tonight during Coach Rodriguez's coaches show or tomorrow during his press conference.
The Mountaineers also added a player to the roster, bringing on offensive lineman Ethan Chill (6'3", 265 lbs), a native of Hurricane, West Virginia. Last year, as a senior, Chill was named a 4-A All-State performer and an All-Mountain State Athletic Conference First Team selection. He also starred in track and field, where he was a two-time All-State selection in discus and the 2025 shot put state champion and school-record holder.
Obviously, he won't see action this season unless it's in late November or a bowl game if WVU reaches one. There's a lot for him to get caught up to speed on, so this is another practice body/developmental addition.
