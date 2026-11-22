When you blow a double-digit lead, it's never one play or decision that is the sole reason for that happening. There were multiple mistakes that took place in the fourth quarter which allowed Houston to not only tie the game up, but kick the game-winning field goal as time expired.

WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez admitted during his postgame press conference that he would have called things differently in the second half, but pointed out one particular decision — kicking the field goal when up 10.

“Doing it over again, I'd go for a first down, not try for the field goal, and try to go up by a little bit more. I mean, looking back, hindsight (is 20/20), but I felt pretty confident we'd go up two touchdowns, and it looks like it might have been the difference there at the end. It was a long three, so I wanted to get what I thought was a sure thing, but still we had plenty of time to win the game after that."

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After the missed kick by Jack Cassidy, Houston marched down the field quickly, but was held to a field goal, making it 31-24. WVU reached midfield on the ensuing drive before having to punt, and 13 plays later, the Cougs tied it up with a 3-yard touchdown run by Makai Hughes. Old Mo had flipped in Houston's favor, and WVU never managed to take it back.

Although it was a "long three," it still seemed like an achievable mark for this offense that had success getting push all day. With the nation's best true dual-threat quarterback and one of the top running backs in the country, that's three yards WVU should be able to get — unlike the short-yardage play against Arizona State a year ago. If West Virginia goes for it, converts, and finishes the drive with a touchdown, they would have been up 17 with limited possessions left for Houston.

But as Rodriguez said, there were plenty of opportunities to win the game after that point. Even later, after Mike Hawkins Jr. went down with an ankle injury, the defense came up with a stop, giving the offense one more chance, albeit with the backup quarterback in the game. That one stop, by the way, was the only one the Mountaineers came up with in Houston's final four possessions.

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