What Rich Rodriguez Said Following the Loss to Kansas

The West Virginia Mountaineers (5-5, 2-5) dropped their fifth game of the season after a disappointing 37-14 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks (4-6, 2-5) Saturday evening.

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez met with the media following the game and voiced his frustrations with the Mountaineers output.

The offense performing well under its season averages

"First off, I apologize to our fan base, to every West Virginia fan out there. I mean, I didn't see this coming. It was just embarrassing.

"I told the team it was as poorly coached as can be. I mean, on offense, poorly coached, defense poorly coached.

"I thought we had a decent week but give them credit and we got a lot of work to do, but I think our players are resilient. I know we’re not going to let this game define us or define our season, but we've got obviously a lot of things to fix in a hurry."

The offensive line

"We didn't block at all up front, and I knew their front was good, but it was bad from the start in everything; Pass protection, run game was awful.

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"I'll have a better grasp of some of the whys after I watch the film. But there's certainly no shortage of things that we got to do to get better. I think our players are pretty conscientious, but the staff failed our players, failed our program tonight."

This team playing poorly late in the year

“Today was an outlier for our offense. Our offense had played pretty well all year. Defense hadn't played well all year and continued to play poorly.

“We haven't played well defensively in any game. We've played tighter a little bit in a couple games, TCU or whatever, but we haven't played well all year.”

Amare “Bubba” Grayson absence due to injury

“I think Bubba up front, he's kind of a calming presence, but it's just one guy, and I had some concerns that they're pretty good up front, but my gosh, it was bad. I don't want to say there was panic that set in, but there was probably some of that that happened, which is a little bit unforeseen because we played, how many games up to this point? Nine. So, we got work to do to fix it.”

Did Kansas do something different defensively to make it difficult to run the ball?

"They did a different scheme than they had shown, but it's not something that we haven't seen as coaches. It was a completely different deal than what they have shown before. But give them credit. It was good and after the first couple series, we kind of knew it.

"But a lot of the problems were just, we would have maybe the five-man protection in and they had a six-man blitz, and we knew one guy was coming free, but you can't let two guys come free. And so, it was just, like I said, I got to watch the film. There was a multitude of errors that start with our coaching."