Score Predictions for West Virginia vs Army

The West Virginia Mountaineers take on the Army Black Knights in the Liberty Bowl at 4:00 pm EST on ESPN.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 27, Army 17

Stopping the Black Knights' offense is no easy chore, but if there is a defense that is up to the challenge, it's West Virginia's. The Mountaineers are 5-1 in games where they hold their opponent to 21 points or less. The only loss was a 17-13 defeat at the hands of Texas on the road. Army has scored a combined 25 points in their past two games and only averages 20.0 points per game against FBS opponents.

This will be a very entertaining game and could likely be a one-score game going into the 4th quarter, but I feel West Virginia finds a way to come out on top and ends their season on a high note.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 24 Army 20

This game is arguably one of the tougher matchups for the Mountaineers this year. Of course, this is true for anyone that lines up against the Black Knights with their daunting triple-option attack.

Then, add in a 9-2 Army program getting snubbed in the initial bowl pairings placing a bigger chip on their shoulder to prove they can compete at the highest level.

On paper, West Virginia should win with ease, but it's going to come down to energy and effort, something the Mountaineers have been consistent with all season long, but can they match Army's intensity?

I believe the Mountaineers are ready to show they are better than the 42-6 drubbing they took at the hands of Iowa State in their last outing and pull out a 24-20 win in a slugfest.

