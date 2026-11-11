Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Kansas

It's the first game back inside Milan Puskar Stadium since October 17th, and the West Virginia Mountaineers are aiming to get that sixth win this weekend to become bowl-eligible before they take on a pair of ranked teams.

Here's how our staff sees this one playing out.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 41, Kansas 34

Kansas' offense isn't elite by any means, but they know how to get guys open and scheme up things in the run game despite not having a very strong offensive line. Offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki makes life hard on opposing defenses with all the motions, shifts, and pre-snap eye candy, which can be a headache and a half for a normal defense, much less one that has had trouble being in the right spot all year.

The Jayhawks are going to be able to move the ball and score in a very similar fashion to West Virginia. QB Isaiah Marshall is a threat with his legs, but he also likes to push the ball downfield a lot, much like Mike Hawkins Jr. is asked to do. Dylan Edwards is a consistent back who has been their workhorse, but can certainly put up bigger numbers than he has in recent weeks.

Kansas will do more than enough, with the assistance of WVU's defense, of course, to keep this one close, but I can't see Mike Hawkins Jr. and Co. being slowed down enough for KU to leave with a win.

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Joey Bray: West Virginia 42, Kansas 40

There is no such thing as a sure win for the Mountaineers. However, there is also no such thing as a sure loss for the Mountaineers. I believe this game is about as much of a coin flip as it can possibly be.

Kansas has one of the best pass-rushing units in the entire Big 12 conference, but the Mountaineers have proven they can score at will against any defense they will play.

The Jayhawks have an offense that can move the ball at will, averaging nearly 450 yards if offense per game. It will once again come down to the Mountaineers' defense getting enough stops down the stretch and the offense continuing to dominate.

I'll take the home team with the better offense, as the Mountaineers claim their sixth win and bowl eligibility.

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