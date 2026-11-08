Kickoff Time, TV Info Announced for WVU's Home Game vs. Kansas

Sunday morning, the Big 12 Conference announced that West Virginia's Week 11 home game against the Kansas Jayhawks (3-6; 1-5) will kick off at 5:30 p.m. ET and will be aired on ESPNU.

After Saturday night's heartbreaking loss to No. 15 Texas Tech, the Mountaineers are going to have to flush that feeling quickly to ensure they take care of business against a struggling football team next weekend and secure a spot in the postseason.

Kansas is battling through it right now

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Lance Leipold reacts after a touchdown during the second half against the Baylor Bears at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The magician who brought Kansas out of the depths of college football hell is now losing some support from the fan base, and a quick glance at KU Twitter (X) will show you that. They have lost three one-score games this season, have dropped four of their last five, and are one loss away from missing out on a bowl game for the third straight year. While they have played better than their 3-6 record would indicate, they are a team searching for confidence, and finding it in Morgantown could be tough to come by.

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West Virginia's series history with Kansas

1941: West Virginia 21, Kansas 0

2012: West Virginia 59, Kansas 10

2013: Kansas 31, West Virginia 19

2014: West Virginia 33, Kansas 14

2015: West Virginia 49, Kansas 0

2016: West Virginia 48, Kansas 21

2017: West Virginia 56, Kansas 34

2018: West Virginia 38, Kansas 22

2019: West Virginia 29, Kansas 24

2020: West Virginia 38, Kansas 17

2021: West Virginia 34, Kansas 28

2022: Kansas 55, West Virginia 42 (OT)

2024: West Virginia 32, Kansas 28

2025: Kansas 41, West Virginia 10

The Mountaineers have dominated this series, holding an 11-3 edge. Two of their three losses to the Jayhawks came in two of the worst seasons of West Virginia football this century — 2013 & 2025. They are 7-1 against Kansas in Morgantown, winning by an average of 22.4 points per victory, although recently the wins have been much closer.

With three games left for West Virginia, this is one they absolutely have to get. It's a team you have dominated historically; they're fighting it right now, and it's at home. Winning this one won't erase the sting of the shootout loss to Texas Tech, but it would at least get you back on track with a chance to finish the year strong if they can pull off an upset against Houston and/or Utah.

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