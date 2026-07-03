Scotty Fox Reacts to His Troy Polamalu-Like Build in College Football 27

EA Sports' College Football 27 video game is now available for MVP+ members, and yes, I'm guilty of purchasing the membership to get my hands on it a week early. As I mentioned yesterday, it was more so to be able to run through our annual dynasty simulation than it was to play the game early.

Why not begin the dynasty now? Well, for starters, there's a ton of players missing, and some things are just wonky with the game. There are always some minor glitches that need to be fixed, and EA will take care of that with some game updates in the first month or so of the release.

One of the things they botched was the IMAGE AND LIKENESS part of West Virginia sophomore quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. As I was going through the roster, checking to see if any other Mountaineers were in the game that weren't expected to be at release, I came across Fox's look in the game and had to do a double-take.

My initial reaction? Why in the world is a former legendary Pittsburgh Steeler safety listed as the No. 2 QB on WVU's roster?

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you...Scotty Polamalu...

Don't show that to anyone who may be taking a drink of something, or they'll likely spit it out all over the place from laughing so hard, knowing Fox looks NOTHING like that.

Look, I get it. EA Sports has a ton of things to get in order just to be able to release the game in time. But when it comes to the real-life players in the game, you would think that getting their image and likeness right, you know, part of the reason why there wasn't a game for a decade, would be a top priority for them.

This is another thing that will almost certainly be fixed in a future update, as he is not the only one they botched badly. Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson has the same exact lettuce on his head as Fox. Maybe it's something to do with players who have long, blonde hair? Who knows.

Avery Johnson will apparently have black hair in EA 27😭 pic.twitter.com/vC6CY4Kl88 — 785 Sports (@785SportsKSU) July 2, 2026

There are a handful of other Mountaineers who don't necessarily look like themselves in the game; however, none are as egregious as the avatar for Scotty Fox.

As far as his attributes are concerned, they seem pretty respectable for a guy who had just a handful of starts as a true freshman with a poor supporting cast in 2025. He has an overall rating of 73, 82 speed, and 83 throw power.