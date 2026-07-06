If You Use WVU's Playbook in College Football 27, You're Basically Cheating
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If you haven't purchased EA Sports' College Football 27 video game yet and you're a West Virginia fan, all I'm saying is you might want to consider it.
Remember those days in the early 2000s when Pat White and Steve Slaton were absolute cheat codes in the game? Yeah? Well, that could very well be the case with Mike Hawkins Jr. and Cam Cook in this year's version of the game.
While those two are extremely talented players and have strong ratings in the game, it's really more about the playbook that makes the Mountaineer offense hard to stop.
EA did a good job of implementing a bunch of West Virginia's zone run game and the Power I tight formation, aka "heavy package", which will make your opponent throw their controller out of frustration.
Players of the game are falling in love with the playbook and are suggesting others to use it for their dynasties, even if they're playing with another school.
I played a few games over the holiday weekend, and it's a ton of fun, especially if you like hammering the football. There are so many run plays to pick from that you could go an entire game (or two) without running the same play twice.
The run game, regardless of who you hand the ball off to, is dangerous. But the one aspect of it that makes it the most potent? The designed QB runs. It's what makes Rich Rodriguez's offense so explosive in real life, and they made sure to install more of those designed runs in the game.
Those folks above aren't lying about the Gun Power I Tight formation, either. If you run that over and over in an online game, you're probably going to cause the other person to quit. It's pretty much a guarantee that you'll rip off a big run. QB sweep, at any part of the field, is lethal. I ripped off a 47-yard run with it and ended the half with an 81-yard touchdown on it.
To see how tough it was to stop, I played an exhibition against WVU, using Texas Tech, one of the best defenses in the game, and still gave up 38 points. And usually, I'm much better on the defensive side of the ball, so seeing the Mountaineers put up 500 yards of offense on me, 226 of which came on the ground, was mind-boggling. Usually, I'm able to keep teams to 50 yards or less rushing the ball. I've never experienced anything like it.
Now, whether that was a one-time thing or not, I have no idea, but it further deepened my belief that the playbook is really challenging to defend.
West Virginia's full playbook by formation
I-Form: Tight
Pistol: Y Off Trips
Gun: Bunch Trio Open, Deuce, Deuce Twins Over, Empt Off Trips Flex, Empty Y Off Trips, Normal Y Off, Normal Y Off Wk, Power I Tight, Slot Right Wk Over, Spread, Spread HB Wk, Spread Y-Flex, Trio Rt Open, Trips, Trips Off Over Wk, Trips Offset, Trips Y Over, Wing, Wing Pair Wk, Wing Slot Offset, Wing Slot Over, Wing Tight Z, Wing Trips, Wing Trips Wk, Wing X Off, Wing Y Off Weak, Y Trips Offset, Y Trips X Off
Goaline: Normal
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_