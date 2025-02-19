SEC School is Reportedly Pursuing WVU RB Coach Chad Scott
Rich Rodriguez has his coaching staff set for now, but he may have to make one more addition in the near future.
According to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports, West Virginia running backs coach Chad Scott has emerged as a leading candidate for the same position at the University of Texas.
Initially, Rodriguez was only planning to keep Blaine Stewart from Neal Brown's staff, but after sitting down with Scott, he offered him an opportunity to remain in Morgantown, which he accepted.
“I have an appreciation and respect for the job that Chad has done here at West Virginia,” Rodriguez said in a press release. “He brings a high level of energy and has a history of building relationships and developing players. I look forward to having him as a member of our staff.”
Scott has done a magnificent job of developing talent during his time at WVU, working with Leddie Brown, CJ Donaldson, Jahiem White, and others, just to name a few. He's the one who thought it would be worth trying to move Donaldson from tight end to running back, a position he had never played, and it worked probably a lot better than anyone could have thought.
Jahiem White had a terrific true freshman season, totaling 842 yards and four touchdowns, most of which came in the back of the season. White has a close relationship with Scott and has admitted that him staying on staff was a big reason he didn't enter the transfer portal this offseason.
